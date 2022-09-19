^

Premium in and out: ASUS announces Zenbook S 13 OLED collab with Filipino designer Zarah Juan

September 19, 2022
Premium in and out: ASUS announces Zenbook S 13 OLED collab with Filipino designer Zarah Juan
Finished in four sophisticated new colors—Ponder Blue, Aqua Celadon, Vestige Beige and Refined White—Zenbook S 13 OLED is designed to stand out, yet it blends in anywhere
MANILA, Philippines — ASUS launches in the Philippines the newest offering in its premium line of laptops, the Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)—a 13.3-inch ultraportable 2.8K OLED laptop that weighs a mere 1kg, making it the world's lightest in its class.

To mark this milestone launch, ASUS collaborates with Filipino social entrepreneur and designer Zarah Juan to develop a limited edition, sustainable, locally made bag. Aside from environmental sustainability, Juan pushes for social sustainability and upholds cultural continuity through showcasing Filipino heritage.

The Zarah Juan Zen Tote materializes ASUS’ thrust towards human-centric design thinking. Made by the artisan communities in Bulacan and Zamboanga City and of locally available materials, the Zen Tote depicts the perfect balance between aesthetics and functionality—the perfect accessory with the ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED.

Those who will purchase the Zenbook S 13 OLED from September 15 to October 31, get a chance to win the limited-edition Zarah Juan Zen Tote worth P8,500. Know more about the promo here

Premium look that stands out

ASUS celebrates Filipino craftsmanship with its collaboration with homegrown brand Zarah Juan.
Photo Release

The premium Zenbook S 13 OLED is lighter than any other 13.3-inch laptop in its class, with a sleek 1kg-light, 14.9 mm-thin chassis made entirely from durable magnesium-aluminum alloy. It’s the ultimate ultraportable laptop for effortless on-the-go productivity and creativity. 

The all-new contemporary design features the new monogram logo on the lid. Finished in four sophisticated new colors—Ponder Blue, Aqua Celadon, Vestige Beige and Refined White—Zenbook S 13 OLED is designed to stand out, yet it blends in anywhere. 

Despite its thin and light form factor, the Zenbook S13 OLED is built to be extra tough with MIL-STD 810H military standard, making sure it’s durable and reliable for daily use in any environment.

Premium vision with OLED screen

Any visuals will look better on Zenbook S 13 OLED’s gorgeous 2.8K OLED HDR Dolby Vision display. The expansive 16:10 aspect ratio provides a bigger workspace and the four-sided NanoEdge design with ultra slim bezels creates more screen area for an immersive viewing experience.

The super-bright PANTONE Validated screen is color-accurate with a 100% DCI-P3 gamut for ultra-vivid colors and is VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified for deeper blacks and ultrahigh contrast. It’s also TÜV Rheinland-certified for eye care, so the user's eyes will stay comfortable even during long viewing sessions. 

For unrivaled audio quality, Zenbook S 13 OLED has a stereo sound system that supports Dolby Atmos, indulging the listener in their favorite entertainment with sound that moves all around with breathtaking realism in music, movies and TV.

Premium, dependable performance

Zenbook S 13 OLED may be #LighterThanAir, but it is a dependable, high-performance companion, powerfully equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U Mobile Processor, up to 16GB of fast RAM and AMD Radeon mobile graphics, so users can confidently tackle any work or leisure task, wherever they are. Its ultrafast up to 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD ensures fast boot times and instant app loads.

With its long-lasting high-capacity 67Wh battery and up to 19-hour battery life, Zenbook S 13 OLED needs fewer trips to the power outlet when the user is out and about. And when it’s time for a top-up, the fast-charge technology can take it to 60% capacity in as little as 49 minutes, so there’s no need to break the flow.

With ASUS USB-C Easy Charge, it can be quickly charged using a USB-C Power Delivery-certified charger or topped up with any standard USB-C charger such as an airline charger, a portable charger or a power bank.

Zenbook S 13 OLED features the latest WiFi 6E that loads online content in the blink of an eye, enhanced by the exclusive ASUS WiFi Master Premium fine-tuning technologies and software features that help deliver speed, stability and wide coverage.

Premium user experience

Zenbook S 13 OLED is designed to offer a premium user experience, with exclusive features and technologies that make everything easier to accomplish.

To keep Zenbook S 13 OLED hygienic, it’s protected by ASUS Antibacterial Guard—a special surface treatment that keeps the bugs at bay.

In fact, Antibacterial Guard has been scientifically proven to inhibit the growth of bacteria by more than 99% over a 24-hour period, ensuring the surfaces of the laptop stay clean and sanitary for longer and reducing the spread of potentially harmful bacteria via contact.

Zenbook S 13 OLED implements ASUS AI Noise-Cancelation Technology and real-time webcam optimization to ensure the best hybrid working and video conferencing experience.

It also features the new full-size ASUS ErgoSense keyboard for the most comfortable typing experience ever. For easy data entry, there's the ASUS NumberPad 2.0, an LED-illuminated numeric keypad integrated into the touchpad. 

It may be slim and compact, but Zenbook S 13 OLED has all the I/O ports you need. The USB-C ports support Power Delivery and 4K external displays for enhanced productivity. There’s also a convenient headphone jack for your wired audio needs.

 

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) is available in ASUS Concept Stores and authorized resellers today with a starting price of P63,995. Check out the complete list here https://ph.asus.click/PRWTB. Filipinos can also score the Zenbook S 13 OLED with up to 12 months of 0% installment via Home Credit for as low as P4,533.

