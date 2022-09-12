^

Gadgets

What’s the scoop? Here’s what we know about the new vivo Y16 so far

Philstar.com
September 12, 2022 | 3:30pm
Whatâ€™s the scoop? Hereâ€™s what we know about the new vivo Y16 so far
vivo’s Y series lineup, known for its top-quality gaming and battery specs at an affordable price, is rumored to welcome yet another addition—the vivo Y16.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — All eyes are on vivo since the consecutive launch of its smartphone lines from the T series, X80 series and Y series—a bold move in the industry today in a bid to give Filipinos access to a wide range of premium smartphones.

vivo’s Y series lineup, known for its top-quality gaming and battery specs at an affordable price, is rumored to welcome yet another addition—the vivo Y16.

vivo Y16 appears to be banking on its 64GB and 128GB ROM along with 4GB RAM which can provide powerful support in multi-tasking and enormous memory to store important apps and files.

It also promises long-lasting performance with its 5,000mAh large battery capacity which translates to long hours of gaming, streaming and music playback.

For an even more immersive experience, vivo Y16 treats its consumers with its 6.51-inch Halo FullView display and eye protection mode. Users can also expect other innovative functionality features such as side fingerprint and facial recognition for convenient unlocking.

This smartphone would also appeal to gamers because of no-lag performance powered by its exclusive Multi Turbo 5.5. Another gaming feature is the Ultra Game mode for life-like playing experience.

Camera and selfie lovers will surely give vivo Y16 a thumbs up for its high-quality color and accentuated details. Taking a selfie in a dimly lit area? vivo Y16’s Aurora Screen Light feature is said to provide extra light to illuminate dark scenes and elevate images further.

When it comes to design, style and comfort, it’s no different with the vivo Y16. It is said to be lightweight despite its large battery capacity at only 8.19mm thickness. Colorways are said to be elegant and classic, as well as unique in its texture.

Excited yet? We are, for sure. 

 

Be the first to find out more about this newest smartphone by following vivo’s official channels on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok.

VIVO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
vivo Y35 unveiled: Fastest charging entry-level smartphone with bigger, expandable storage
3 days ago

vivo Y35 unveiled: Fastest charging entry-level smartphone with bigger, expandable storage

3 days ago
vivo, a global technology brand, officially unveils today another powerful yet affordable smartphone—the vivo Y35....
Gadgets
fbtw
Nail that 5-star review for every delivery with vivo Y02s
7 days ago

Nail that 5-star review for every delivery with vivo Y02s

7 days ago
Delivery riders can now complete multiple or consecutive bookings in a row worry-free with vivo Y02s’ power-efficient...
Gadgets
fbtw
Shopping devices online can just be as good &ndash; if not better &ndash; as in person
Sponsored
Shopping devices online can just be as good – if not better – as in person
13 days ago
Gadgets
fb tw
Capture ultra-clear nights with 'Portrait Expert' OPPO Reno 8 Series 5G&mdash;preorder starts September 1
Sponsored
August 25, 2022 - 12:06pm

Capture ultra-clear nights with 'Portrait Expert' OPPO Reno 8 Series 5G—preorder starts September 1

August 25, 2022 - 12:06pm
Dubbed the Portrait Expert, OPPO built the latest device with a flagship portrait system that allows users to document and...
Gadgets
fbtw
Newest shooting star of the night: TECNO Camon 19 Series unveiled
Sponsored
August 23, 2022 - 3:45pm

Newest shooting star of the night: TECNO Camon 19 Series unveiled

August 23, 2022 - 3:45pm
An internationally-renowned and highly regarded premium smartphone brand, TECNO Mobile Limited has staked its reputation on...
Gadgets
fbtw
vivo brings slimmer, powerful vivo Y02s to Philippines for only P6,499
August 20, 2022 - 11:00am

vivo brings slimmer, powerful vivo Y02s to Philippines for only P6,499

August 20, 2022 - 11:00am
An upgrade from the vivo Y01, the vivo Y02s now comes in a very thin 8.19mm body– vivo’s thinnest design in this...
Gadgets
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with