Whatâ€™s the scoop? Hereâ€™s what we know about the new vivo Y16 so far

What’s the scoop? Here’s what we know about the new vivo Y16 so far

vivo’s Y series lineup, known for its top-quality gaming and battery specs at an affordable price, is rumored to welcome yet another addition—the vivo Y16.

MANILA, Philippines — All eyes are on vivo since the consecutive launch of its smartphone lines from the T series, X80 series and Y series—a bold move in the industry today in a bid to give Filipinos access to a wide range of premium smartphones.

vivo’s Y series lineup, known for its top-quality gaming and battery specs at an affordable price, is rumored to welcome yet another addition—the vivo Y16.

vivo Y16 appears to be banking on its 64GB and 128GB ROM along with 4GB RAM which can provide powerful support in multi-tasking and enormous memory to store important apps and files.

It also promises long-lasting performance with its 5,000mAh large battery capacity which translates to long hours of gaming, streaming and music playback.

For an even more immersive experience, vivo Y16 treats its consumers with its 6.51-inch Halo FullView display and eye protection mode. Users can also expect other innovative functionality features such as side fingerprint and facial recognition for convenient unlocking.

This smartphone would also appeal to gamers because of no-lag performance powered by its exclusive Multi Turbo 5.5. Another gaming feature is the Ultra Game mode for life-like playing experience.

Camera and selfie lovers will surely give vivo Y16 a thumbs up for its high-quality color and accentuated details. Taking a selfie in a dimly lit area? vivo Y16’s Aurora Screen Light feature is said to provide extra light to illuminate dark scenes and elevate images further.

When it comes to design, style and comfort, it’s no different with the vivo Y16. It is said to be lightweight despite its large battery capacity at only 8.19mm thickness. Colorways are said to be elegant and classic, as well as unique in its texture.

Excited yet? We are, for sure.

Be the first to find out more about this newest smartphone by following vivo’s official channels on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok.