Nail that 5-star review for every delivery with vivo Y02s

A slim yet powerful mobile device like the vivo Y02s is best suited to take on the needs of delivery riders.

MANILA, Philippines — A really good smartphone has now become essential for delivery riders who are serving in the e-commerce, food, and logistics industries.

It is a much-needed tool they use to perform their tasks—which include toggling between multiple tabs, reading barcodes, processing the orders and communicating with both the customers and merchants throughout their shift. Apart from these factors, this gadget should also be physically handy and functional.

All things considered, a slim yet powerful mobile device like the vivo Y02s is best suited to take on these demands and challenges.

Guaranteed uninterrupted service

For someone who’s always on the go, running out of battery in the middle of work doesn’t have to be a worry anymore. Delivery riders can now complete multiple or consecutive bookings in a row worry-free with vivo Y02s’ power-efficient performance and super large 5000mAh battery that can last until their last delivery for the day.

It also features 10W fast charging to prevent downtimes and delays in deliveries, allowing you to go back on the road more quickly.

Thin, light and highly portable

No need to bother about accidental smartphone slips while driving on bumpy roads because the vivo Y02s only weighs 182g and is just 8. 19mm thin. With such a slim and light build, the vivo Y02s is sure to fit your pocket or mobile phone holder very easily.

Its beautifully crafted 2.5D plastic curvature and right-angled frame also offers a comfortable grip—a key and practical aspect of an ideal smartphone to beat the challenges delivery riders may face while at work.

Wide and eye-friendly display

It is important for riders to have a clear smartphone display to see details and maps clearly during deliveries.

The vivo Y02s is a perfect fit as it boasts a 6.51-inch FullViewTM display and 1600*720 (HD+) resolution for a crisp view and easy to read texts. Take advantage of this feature as well as you can enjoy watching multiple high definition videos while queuing for your next order.

Following the map under the broad daylight is also a challenge so to ensure the rider’s safety, the vivo Y02s has an intelligent brightness adjustment feature that automatically adjusts with the available light to ensure a clear view while filtering out the harmful blue light.

vivo Y02s delivers what matters

As more customers rely on e-commerce and delivery services for their daily tasks, delivery riders will need an easy-to-use and reliable device to help them complete their increasing number of bookings.

With its elevated performance, compelling features, sleek and simple design, and huge and clear display, the vivo Y02s is certainly one device that is fit for the job.

The vivo Y02s is now officially available in all vivo stores nationwide and through the vivo website, Lazada, Shopee and Tiktok Shop for only P6,499.

For more information on vivo’s latest news and updates, please head to vivo’s official Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube channels.