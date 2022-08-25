Capture ultra-clear nights with 'Portrait Expert' OPPO Reno 8 Series 5G—preorder starts September 1

Dubbed the Portrait Expert, OPPO built the latest device with a flagship portrait system that allows users to document and record their moments from day to night.

MANILA, Philippines — To enable users to capture ultra-clear nights, OPPO introduces the all-new OPPO Reno8 Series 5G.

Available for preorder starting September 1 in OPPO Brand Stores, partner dealers and OPPO Philippines Official Stores on Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop, the newest device showcases innovative features that exhibit impressive performance and streamlined unibody design with eye-catching color.

"Over the years, the Portrait Expert has been known to challenge the limits of smartphones' camera technology. As we continue to innovate the OPPO Reno Series, we want to focus on one of the leading challenges for devices: capturing photos and videos at night. With the OPPO Reno8 Series 5G, people can now capture ultra clear nights and shine at their best moments, anytime and anywhere," said Chiqui Tapawan, head of Marketing Communications at OPPO Philippines.

Flagship-grade portrait system for ultra-clear nights

The OPPO Reno8 5G is equipped with dual Sony Flagship sensors. Its front camera is packed with the Sony IMX709 32MP sensor, integrated with OPPO’s self-developed RGBW color array. This feature provides 60% more light than regular RGB lenses.

On the other hand, its rear camera boasts a Sony IMX766 50MP sensor. It supports a 1/1.56-inch large sensor, which allows more light for better imaging.

In addition, both cameras feature a hardware-level digital overlap high dynamic range (DOL-HDR) to deliver the right balance of brightness and shadow to users’ night portraits.

The dual Sony Flagship sensors also support the Ultra Night Video, which helps improve overall image brightness, details in dark areas and image quality in dimly lit environments while reproducing colors and minimizing image noise. It is accompanied by Ultra Night Portrait for faster photo-taking at night and Portrait Mode for DSLR-like bokeh effects in users’ portraits.

Meanwhile, the OPPO Reno8 Z 5G showcases a 64MP AI Triple Rear Camera with a 16MP front camera. It is integrated with powerful portrait shooting features, such as Bokeh Flare Portrait to capture portrait images with bokeh light spots, Selfie HDR for clear selfies in low-lighted surroundings and many more.

Innovative tech features for remarkable performance

The OPPO Reno8 5G’s premium-like portrait system is complemented by flagship-grade features that deliver excellent performance in users’ best moments. With a 4500mAh battery capacity, it leverages an 80W SUPERVOOC super-fast charging technology, which charges the battery to 50% in 11 minutes.

It is also powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 5G 6nm chip octa-core, supported by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM for ultra-smooth performance.

To provide users personalized, safe and smart experience, it is equipped with ColorOS 12.1. It provides a wide array of features, which include Omoji for personalized emoji avatars, Anti-Peeping for Notifications to protect users’ privacy, Air Gestures to allow users to control the device through hand gestures and many more.

Meanwhile, the OPPO Reno8 Z 5G is built with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform. Packed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM, its memory is even expandable up to 1TB.

It also has a 4500mAh battery with a 33W SUPERVOOC flash-charging feature.

Slim, stunning design for an impressive look

For a modern and stylish look, the OPPO Reno8 5G adopts the OPPO Find Series’ streamlined unibody design, perfected through complex techniques that seamlessly integrate the camera and back cover of the Portrait Expert. Such a design minimizes the camera’s incongruity to deliver a seamless visual experience and smooth texture.

It also showcases a fashionable color scheme. The Shimmer Gold variant, for instance, is created by combining five techniques along with dual texture and dual coating to provide rich textures and vivid color. It is also available in Shimmer Black.

As for the OPPO Reno8 Z 5G, it exhibits an ultra-slim body design with a 0.5mm anti-glare glass back cover that features the iconic OPPO Glow. It has two eye-catching colors: Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black.

So what are you waiting for? Mark your calendars now and be sure to head out to OPPO Brand Stores or authorized dealers to preorder the OPPO Reno8 Series 5G on September 1. You can also add it to your cart if you visit OPPO Philippines Official Stores on Shopee, Lazada and even via TikTok Shop.

To know more about the all-new OPPO Reno8 Series 5G, do not miss the chance to watch its live stream launch via OPPO Philippines’ Official Facebook Page on September 1.

To learn more about the OPPO Reno8 Series 5G, visit the OPPO Philippines’ official website at https://www.oppo.com/ph/. You can also check out OPPO Philippines’ official social media pages on Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.