Unleash the photographer in you this World Photography Day with vivo smartphones

Through its devices, vivo wants to unleash the photographer in its users and allow them to take high-quality, professional-grade photos with ease and at a more affordable price.

MANILA, Philippines — Photographs are powerful storytellers and behind every photo is a photographer with a story to immortalize. This World Photography Day on August 19, global technology brand vivo celebrates the art and science of photography by giving Filipino photographers a lineup of smartphones with advanced camera features.

Here are the latest vivo smartphones with the most advanced camera technology and why these innovations are a pot of gold.

Create and share your own masterpiece

To let users take photos like a pro, vivo collaborated with ZEISS, the world’s pioneer maker of professional photography lenses. vivo and ZEISS co-engineered vivo’s latest flagship and best photography smartphone yet, the vivo X80 series.

Powered with ZEISS photography standards and vivo’s very own vivo V1+ Chip, vivo X80 series users can capture professional-grade images with ease in a compact device. The vivo X80 series is also the first to use the IMX866 RGBW, the best camera sensor by SONY, which helps to capture clear images even in bad lighting conditions.

Apart from having world-class ZEISS technology, the vivo X80 series also has cinematic style bokeh for capturing movie-like scenes and Gimbal Stabilization technology complemented by Hyper-HDR-Style Panning for shooting clear portraits and videos even if the subject is in high-action motion.

With the Gimbal Stabilization technology, users will now have a steady and crisp output despite shaking or sudden movements.

Level up your selfie game

When talking about photos, selfies are almost always at the top of many shutterbugs’ lists. Selfies have been our way to capture precious moments, both personal and those shared with our loved ones.

The vivo V23e 5G ensures that users are able to photograph these memories in the best quality possible with its 44MP front camera lens and advanced self-vlogging features. This latest addition to vivo’s V series boasts super clear and natural-looking images that capture subjects in full detail.

The vivo V23e 5G even makes video recording more fun with its two exciting features: the Steadiface Selfie Video Shooter and the Dual-View Video.

The Steadiface Selfie Video Shooter feature helps keep the video subject still even when the background moves while the Dual-View Video feature allows the users to take videos using the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

Users can really take and share their best selfies ever with this new offering from vivo because the vivo V23e 5G currently has the highest selfie camera MP in the market in its price range.

Edit like a pro with AI Editor

Sometimes, taking the perfect photos and videos can be challenging and a little editing help can go a long way. Those experienced in photography already know when and how to post-process their photos and videos to make them even better.

However, editing videos on smartphones can often be challenging and may require paid third-party apps but with the vivo Y76 5G, this would not be a problem anymore.

The vivo Y76 5G has a built-in AI Video Editor that allows users to easily trim, add music, text, themes or apply filters to their favorite videos. Thanks to the vivo Y76 5G’s 16MP front and 50MP main rear cameras complemented by a versatile AI video editor, shooting and sharing creative videos on social media platforms is now easier than ever.

