Save up to P2,000 when you purchase vivo Y76 5G

Designed for vlogging, the vivo Y76 5G packs flagship-level camera specs and advanced features that can help you produce successful content.

vivo’s 5G-ready vlogging smartphone is now made more affordable at only P14,999!

MANILA, Philippines — vivo Philippines announced a huge price cut on its 5G-ready vlogging smartphone. Save up to P2,000 as vivo Y76 5G now comes at a discounted price of P14,999 from its original price of P16,999.

Besides having rear-camera specs of 50MP on main, 2MP Macro Camera and 2MP Bokeh Camera, it attributes Dual-View Video that allows you to simultaneously use the front and rear camera when shooting videos, AI editor for faster and more convenient editing, and Ultra Stable Video feature to keep you focused and steady while you are on the go.

Meanwhile, its 16MP front camera is set to get those glam selfies through the AI Face Beauty Algorithm that offers personalized options to refine and optimize your selfies plus the Smart Softlight Band to preview the fill light effect in real time.

On top of the camera features, the vivo Y76 5G comes with more powerful performance. This smartphone has 8GB RAM + 4GB Extended RAM powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor equipped with Multi-Turbo to flawlessly run multiple apps and heavy games with high graphics.

It also has an Ultra Game Mode dashboard that displays performance parameters and helps you shift through different gaming modes. All these for a more extraordinary gaming experience.

vivo Y76 5G also comes in a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display and 4,100mAh battery capacity with 44W flash charge support. These entire powerful features are fabulously built in the slimmest 7.79mm ultra-slender body at only 175g, which almost feels weightless!

Available in eye-popping colors of Cosmic Aurora and Midnight Space, now for only P14,999 (previously P16,999) at all vivo stores and kiosks nationwide, vivo's e-store, and online via official stores in Shopee and Lazada.

For full specification of the vivo Y76 5G, click here.