^

Gadgets

Save up to P2,000 when you purchase vivo Y76 5G

Philstar.com
June 28, 2022 | 9:37am
Save up to P2,000 when you purchase vivo Y76 5G
Designed for vlogging, the vivo Y76 5G packs flagship-level camera specs and advanced features that can help you produce successful content.
Photo Release

vivo’s 5G-ready vlogging smartphone is now made more affordable at only P14,999!

MANILA, Philippines — vivo Philippines announced a huge price cut on its 5G-ready vlogging smartphone. Save up to P2,000 as vivo Y76 5G now comes at a discounted price of P14,999 from its original price of P16,999. 

Designed for vlogging, the vivo Y76 5G packs flagship-level camera specs and advanced features that can help you produce successful content.

Besides having rear-camera specs of 50MP on main, 2MP Macro Camera and 2MP Bokeh Camera, it attributes Dual-View Video that allows you to simultaneously use the front and rear camera when shooting videos, AI editor for faster and more convenient editing, and Ultra Stable Video feature to keep you focused and steady while you are on the go.

Meanwhile, its 16MP front camera is set to get those glam selfies through the AI Face Beauty Algorithm that offers personalized options to refine and optimize your selfies plus the Smart Softlight Band to preview the fill light effect in real time.

On top of the camera features, the vivo Y76 5G comes with more powerful performance. This smartphone has 8GB RAM + 4GB Extended RAM powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor equipped with Multi-Turbo to flawlessly run multiple apps and heavy games with high graphics. 

It also has an Ultra Game Mode dashboard that displays performance parameters and helps you shift through different gaming modes.  All these for a more extraordinary gaming experience.

vivo Y76 5G also comes in a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display and 4,100mAh battery capacity with 44W flash charge support. These entire powerful features are fabulously built in the slimmest 7.79mm ultra-slender body at only 175g, which almost feels weightless!

Available in eye-popping colors of Cosmic Aurora and Midnight Space, now for only P14,999 (previously P16,999) at all vivo stores and kiosks nationwide, vivo's e-store, and online via official stores in Shopee and Lazada. 

 

For full specification of the vivo Y76 5G, click here.

VIVO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
'Black Mirror' come to life: Alexa may soon have the voice of deceased persons
2 days ago

'Black Mirror' come to life: Alexa may soon have the voice of deceased persons

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Amazon seems to be inspired by "Black Mirror" as it has developed a way for their popular voice assistant Alexa...
Gadgets
fbtw
SB19 headlines Acer, Adidas team up to prepare students for face-to-face return
5 days ago

SB19 headlines Acer, Adidas team up to prepare students for face-to-face return

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
The leading laptop brand in the Philippines for 17 years now has partnered with Adidas in an effort to excite individuals...
Gadgets
fbtw
Landline, overseas calls now free on Viber
11 days ago

Landline, overseas calls now free on Viber

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
Viber is now offering Filipinos free 30 minutes of calls every month to any phone number, mobile or landline, to...
Gadgets
fbtw
Get vivo X80 Series on installment plans via Home Credit, other credit cards
Sponsored
13 days ago

Get vivo X80 Series on installment plans via Home Credit, other credit cards

13 days ago
vivo Philippines decided to offer the dream vivo X80 Series smartphone through competitive Home Credit and credit card installment...
Gadgets
fbtw
Own your masterpiece: vivo champions professional imaging, announces X80 series co-engineered with ZEISS
Sponsored
June 9, 2022 - 7:02pm

Own your masterpiece: vivo champions professional imaging, announces X80 series co-engineered with ZEISS

June 9, 2022 - 7:02pm
Powered by the vivo and ZEISS global partnership for mobile imaging and leveraging on vivo’s development and pioneering...
Gadgets
fbtw
Apple bares message recall, 'wish list' features
June 7, 2022 - 10:53am

Apple bares message recall, 'wish list' features

By Glenn Chapman | June 7, 2022 - 10:53am
Apple chief Tim Cook and his team showed off coming innovations during a keynote presentation at its first developers...
Gadgets
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with