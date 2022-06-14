Get vivo X80 Series on installment plans via Home Credit, other credit cards

The vivo X80 Pro, which is the first Pro variant of any vivo X series line released in the country, is officially priced at P59,999. The X80 variant, on the other hand, retails at P45,999.

You can now own your masterpiece with the next-level professional imaging capabilities of the vivo X80 Series with ZEISS!

MANILA, Philippines — Following its successful launch in the Philippines, the vivo X80 Series has already proven its impressive flagship standpoint. Because of its premium design, strong camera features and powerful performance, it has received rave reviews and creating higher demand from fans and consumers including photographers and photography enthusiasts.

With this understanding, vivo Philippines decided to offer the dream vivo X80 Series smartphone through competitive Home Credit and credit card installment options to empower them and elevate their digital experience.

Purchase vivo X80 series via Home Credit

All new and existing Home Credit customers can take advantage of installment plans for 9 months, 12 months, 15 months, or take advantage of the 18 months Home Credit contract with the following perks exclusive to vivo X80 Series smartphones:

vivo X80 Pro: 52% downpayment for 18 months for as low as P1,649 per month



vivo X80: 37% downpayment for 18 months for as low as P1,659.76 per month

Know more on Home Credit loans at https://homecredit.ph/all-about-loans/how-can-i-get-a-loan.

Purchase vivo X80 series via credit card

Meanwhile, those who prefer purchasing through a credit card are entitled to 0% interest with 6 months, 12 months, 24 months, or up to 36 months credit card installment plan available from participating banks and official dealers with these amazing perks:

vivo X80 Pro: for as low as P1,666.64 per month for up to 36 months



vivo x80: for as low as P1,277.75 per month for up to 36 months

To learn more about credit card offers, visit your nearest vivo store and participating store dealers.

Next-level professional imaging

The vivo X80 series boasts the latest innovations in mobile photography and imaging technology.

Both models under the vivo X80 and X80 Pro are powered by an exclusive vivo V1+ Chip and boast ZEISS Optics with all lenses meeting ZEISS T* Coating standards that help support impressive features like ZEISS Super Night Camera, Cinematic Video, ZEISS Anamorphic film lenses, AI Video Enhancement, Active Centering OIS System and XDR Photo display technology.

These upgrades allow users to capture the world clearly, vividly and in true colors.

Both the vivo X80 and X80 Pro are designed with a dual-chip processing system. The Pro variant is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 plus the vivo V1+ Chip, while the X80 variant has both the vivo V1+ Chip and a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor. This combination brings the best immersive gaming experience along with the Game Frame Interpolation, X-Axis Linear Motor and Dual Stereo Speaker features.

The vivo X80 Pro has a large 4,700mAh battery and the vivo X80 packs a 4,500mAh battery. Both variants are also equipped with upgraded 80W Wired FlashCharge, and the X80 Pro brings it further with a 50W Wireless FlashCharge compatibility.

Aside from delivering masterful performance, the X80 series phones are also designed to look and feel like masterpieces. The X80 Pro comes in one elegant color Cosmic Black, while the X80 comes with a second color option Urban Blue.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your hands on these amazing devices from vivo and earn big savings with your credit card and Home Credit offers.