Own your masterpiece: vivo champions professional imaging, announces X80 series co-engineered with ZEISS

Latest premium flagship smartphone line from vivo boasts powerful professional imaging capabilities suited for capturing moments and masterpieces, now available for pre-order in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — vivo, one of the leading smartphone brands in the country, has officially unveiled the much-awaited addition to its premium flagship smartphone category, the vivo X80 series.

Coming at the heels of the “Imagery Master” X70 line, the X80 series pushes the limits of mobile photography further and delivers unique capabilities.

Powered by the vivo and ZEISS global partnership for mobile imaging and leveraging on vivo’s development and pioneering efforts, the vivo X80 and X80 Pro deliver superb camera capabilities, powerful performance and chic design.

Through this latest launch, vivo encourages consumers to fully embrace their passion and self-expression.

Own your masterpiece with vivo X80 series

As with previous iterations of the vivo X line, the X80 series is packed with the latest innovations in mobile photography and imaging technology.

Both models under the X80 series boast ZEISS Optics with all lenses meeting ZEISS T* Coating standards. This allows users to capture the world clearly, vividly and in true colors. The ZEISS T* Coating standards also serve as a solid foundation for superior night photography, bringing the powerful ZEISS Super Night Camera feature.

Moreover, ZEISS’ Cinematic Video capabilities brought by the X80 series delivers professional videos with quality and clarity fit for the big screen. A new functionality introduced through the X80 line is its accurate reproduction of the effects of ZEISS Anamorphic film lenses.

This creates oval flares in videos and photos in film-standard 2.39:1 aspect ratio. With high-level image purity, sharp portrait subjects and natural-looking bokeh flares, users can express their artistic style freely and record moments in amazing detail.

Another unique function for the X80 Pro is the first and only Gimbal Portrait Camera in a smartphone in the country. It allows users to shoot pro-standard portraits effortlessly and with utmost stability.

Other imaging features offered by both the X80 and the X80 Pro variant include AI Video Enhancement, which detects scenarios and matches them with the best camera settings; Active Centering OIS System, which maximizes the stabilization range of each frame so every video is smooth and clear; and XDR Photo display technology, specially crafted to make otherwise ordinary images look like HDR images on the phone screen.

Taking it all to the next level, the vivo X80 series also debuts a custom chip especially conceptualized and created by vivo—the vivo V1+ Chip.

This exclusive vivo chip is designed to bring imaging, display and game graphics on smartphones to new heights. In terms of imaging, the vivo V1+ Chip is able to enhance night video denoising and HDR performance to deliver outstanding images and videos despite unfavorable light conditions. But more than this, the vivo V1+ Chip also offers a boost to the performance of the vivo X80 and X80 Pro.

Masterful performance and design

Both the vivo X80 and X80 Pro are designed with a dual-chip processing system, bringing together the customized vivo V1+ Chip with the latest processors in the market to produce the ultimate flagship, dual-core performance.

The Pro variant is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 plus the vivo V1+ Chip, while the X80 variant has both the vivo V1+ Chip and a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor under its hood.

Because of this combination, the X80 series’ flagship processor provides ferocious power for gaming and offers a mobile experience like never before. To top it up, the smartphones under this line also come with Game Frame Interpolation, X-Axis Linear Motor, and Dual Stereo Speaker features which enhance the immersive gaming experience with a combination of strong vibrations and powerful sound.

Paired with a 2K E5 Ultra Vision Screen, an E5 AMOLED display with WQHD+ resolution, and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, everything from gaming to video streaming is sure to feel incredibly sharp, vivid and smooth.

The X80 series display also boasts a DisplayMate A+ certification and has set 15 new DisplayMate A+ records. With additional SGS Eye Care Display and SGS Seamless certifications, these devices don’t only offer superb graphics but also protection and ease of viewing for the users.

It’s not only the series’ screens that are safety-certified. Since charging safely is important too, the X80 series offers a range of protective measures and has passed TÜV Rheinland Fast Charge Certification.

Users can enjoy non-stop power as well as peace of mind, with the X80 Pro’s large 4,700mAh battery and the 4,500mAh battery on the X80. Both variants are also equipped with upgraded 80W Wired FlashCharge, and the X80 Pro brings it further with a 50W Wireless FlashCharge compatibility.

Aside from delivering masterful performance, the X80 series phones are also designed to look and feel like masterpieces. The X80 Pro comes in one elegant color: Cosmic Black, a compelling shade inspired by the tranquility and vastness of the starlit night sky. Meanwhile, the X80 variant comes with the second color option Urban Blue. Both variants have a unique Ceramic Cloud Window 2.0 design which balances a round camera module with a square plate, making the smartphone’s exterior exude grandeur and elegance.

The back cover is made of Fluorite AG Glass, which is a stunning piece of art that is pleasant to the touch and resistant to fingerprint smudges. The device’s 6.78-inch 3D Curved Screen also looks impressively flawless from all angles. With such a chic everyday companion, owning a technological masterpiece has never been so stylish.

Ready to own a technological masterpiece?

Both variants of the vivo X80 series are expected to be officially available for pre-order via vivo’s official website and e-commerce flagship stores such as Shopee and Lazada in the Philippines starting on June 10 until June 17. The X80 Pro, which is the first Pro variant of any vivo X series line released in the country, is officially priced at P59,999. The X80 variant, on the other hand, retails at P45,999.

Freebies are also up for grabs for the first buyers to avail of the product. A TWS Lavanda and clock speaker will come as freebies for the first 10 purchases of the vivo X80. Meanwhile, for the first three owners of the vivo X80 Pro in the Philippines, a TWS, powerbank and neck massager will be included as freebies. A 50W wireless flash charger also comes in every purchase of the vivo X80 Pro variant online until supplies last.

Freebies for offline purchases on the other hand include a premium Bluetooth Speaker and six months extended warranty.

Pre-order is now ongoing for both the X80 (via vivo website, Shopee and Lazada) and X80 Pro (via vivo website, Shopee, and Lazada)

For more information on vivo’s latest news and updates, please head to vivo’s official Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels.