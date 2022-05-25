Share your story with TECNO POVA series and get a chance to win vouchers

TECNO Mobile is giving consumers the chance to win discount vouchers that customers may use when purchasing the new POVA 3 right, when it’s released.

MANILA, Philippines — Anticipation is growing for the release of POVA 3, TECNO Mobile’s performance ace smartphone that is set to power the Filipino youth. This newest offering from the brand is designed to complement powerful young consumers who were born to stand out, and are known to stop at nothing to achieve their dreams.

With the release of POVA 3, TECNO Mobile stays true to its commitment to bring innovative technology to emerging markets, and serve young-at-heart, progressive individuals with affordable smartphones that suit their needs and lifestyles.

Share your story with the POVA series

TECNO Mobile is giving consumers the chance to win discount vouchers that customers may use when purchasing the new POVA 3 right, when it’s released. Simply follow these steps to join:

Visit and follow the TECNO Global Flagship Store in Lazada.

Leave a comment in the feed section with a photo or video of an old POVA series mobile phone.

Like and share on your social media accounts for more chances of winning. Be sure to set your post to Public when sharing.

400 winners will be selected by the TECNO team from the comment section. Winners will receive one of the following vouchers, which may be redeemed from May 20-24, 2022, and may be used for POVA 3 purchases only:

50 winners of vouchers worth P500

300 winners of vouchers worth P400

50 winners of special gaming gift pod

The list of winners will be announced on May 25, 2022 on the official TECNO Mobile Philippines Facebook page.

#POVA3BornToAce

While its POVA series predecessors were positioned mainly as gaming phones, POVA 3 promises to deliver so much more as an everyday smartphone for vibrant and passionate young Filipinos.

POVA 3 is equipped with an extreme power supply system, and offers an extraordinary ace experience and improved performance. It also has the POVA line’s familiar innovative technological appearance.

POVA 3’s attractive features include:

A 7,000mAh battery capable of up to 1818 hours of standby time, 8.8 hours of gameplay, 53 hours of music play, 23 hours of YouTube video play while using headphones on medium volume, 26 hours of Facebook and web browsing, and 51 hours of call time with the screen off.



33W fast charging that eliminates power shortage anxiety, and takes only 23 minutes to store enough energy for 3 hours of gaming, and 120 minutes for a full charge.



Battery Lab 2.1 that provides users with easy to control power saving options, including daily power saving, and smart power saving scenarios like Sleep.



MediaTek Helio G88 that offers multiple hardware acceleration engines for excellent image capability.



MediaTek Hyper-Engine 2.0 Lite that delivers ??consistent performance and a smooth gaming experience, while proactively detecting battery, heat dissipation and game features, and intelligently adjusting CPU, GPU and memory resources.



Extended RAM for a smoother experience when launching multiple apps simultaneously.



Ace experience enhancements including a 90Hz high refreshing screen for the ultimate gaming experience, graphite heat dissipation film that ensures stable gaming output, 4D linear vibrator motor for a real three-dimensional interactive experience while gaming, and dual speaker DTS sound with distortion prevention.



Panther Game Engine 2.0 for a high efficiency, low power consumption, superb full-frame experience.



Game Space 2.0 that brings a cool interface upgrade.



8MP Front Camera, plus a 50MP Main Camera, 2MP Secondary Camera, and AI Camera at the rear with Professional Mode that supports functions such as exposure time, autofocus, ISO, white balance, brightness and manual adjustment, plus HDR Mode, Intelligent Focus Tracking, Portrait Restoration, Video Stabilization and Super Night Portrait features.

POVA 3 sports a cool and stylish design. It is available in Tech Silver, Eco Black and a special Electric Blue variant that has an added LED light energy belt with luminous indicator for notifications, calls, charging, games and other interactive scenes.

Get your #POVA3BeastSmartphone at the TECNO Global Store in Lazada, TECNO Mobile PH Official Store in Shopee, TECNO Mobile PH Flagship Store in Lazada, all TECNO Concept Stores and Kiosks, and TECNO Partner Retail Stores.

POVA 3 retails for P8,999 for the silver and black 6GB + 128GB variants, while the limited Electric Blue varant with LED light belt is priced at P9,399.

As a special POVA 3 launch deal, the first 100 buyers will receive free TECNO Buds 2 with your orders. You can also get a P50 off Follow Voucher, applicable for a minimum spend of P1,000 on all products, when you follow the Official TECNO e-commerce Global Store.

Stay updated on all the latest promos when you like and follow TECNO Mobile Philippines on Facebook. Visit www.tecno-mobile.com/ph to learn more about your favorite TECNO Mobile smartphones and gadgets.