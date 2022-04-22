vivoâ€™s first color-changing phone breaks record, achieves 88% sellout data

^

vivo’s first color-changing phone breaks record, achieves 88% sellout data

April 22, 2022 | 3:00pm
88% improved vs vivo V21 5G first month sellout data
MANILA, Philippines — The vivo V23 Series 5G, the first color-changing vlogging phone, reached a significant milestone: it surpassed the V21 5G’s first month sellout data by 88%.*

Known as having the most powerful dual front camera in the market today, the V23 Series 5G makes striking a pose and capturing stunning vlogging moments more achievable.

It comes as no surprise that vivo sold out several units since launching in the Philippines in February 2022.

Take advantage of the V23 5G’s outstanding range of features, with professional-level photography and videography features in the palm of your hands.

 

Check out more details about the V23 Series 5G on https://www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-V23-5g/

For more updates about the V23 series, visit  vivo Philippines’ official website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram channels.

 

*Data is from vivo V23 5G sellout (before March 31, 2022) comapred with the previous V21 5G sellout data.

