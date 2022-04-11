Will the vivo X Fold be the perfect fold smartphone?

The vivo X Fold will be equipped with a metal, leather back design and four camera set-up with big and crisp screen resolution. It is rumored to break the foldable industry as many will be seeing new technology features that will define Foldable 2.0 era.

MANILA, Philippines — Foldable phones are slowly being recognized by consumers as actual smartphones rather than just novelty devices. However, most smartphone manufacturers are still finding ways to address consumer pain points to lead the competition.

The rumored leaks on vivo X Fold is an example of such and it might address what consumers are looking for in a foldable phone. But what do we know so far?

On the 10th anniversary of the vivo X series, the vivo X Fold was officially launched in China on April 11. It is designed with the traditional Chinese concept that the earth is square and heaven is round.

Professional photography in a snap

vivo and Zeiss' partnership will continue with the arrival of vivo's foldable smartphones.

By having the best camera technology in the fold series, it is expected that vivo X fold will deliver high-quality imaging performance. It is equipped with advanced imaging tools such as optics, OIS gimbal stabilization, optical, digital zoom, etc.

This allows users to have a better shooting experience and helping them unleash their inner creativity in a snap.

Premium wing design technology

vivo takes pride in developing premium and durable products. For instance, the vivo X Fold's design reflects a high-end aerospace-grade floating wing hinge offering optimal solution for folding screens.

Based on leaks, vivo X Fold's hinge adopts a floating mid-board design called aerospace-grade floating wing hinge. It is rumored to have a central crease that will provide sufficient space for the screen to bend, so that the screen can be unfolded more completely. Using multiple aerospace materials, the hinge is lighter and stronger, and will also be able to fold more than 300,000 times.

To improve the user unlock experience, vivo X Fold has added 3D ultrasonic dual-screen fingerprint technology, which is better than side fingerprint unlocking.

From AMOLED screen to OLED Panels

It is rumored that the vivo X Fold will have an 8-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a high refresh rate. It will also come up with OLED panels, big RAM and ROM storage.

The vivo X Fold is also said to have 80W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging to get you running again in a few minutes without worrying about your battery getting drained. The device will also run on latest Android's OS, Funtouch OS 12.

Many are excited about how vivo will change the folding smartphone industry with all these speculations circulating around. We can only use the new technology it will offer in the next few days!