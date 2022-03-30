Sony gives music throwback experience with new Walkman series

MANILA, Philippines — Remember how the classic Walkman can make you feel oh so good? Just the thought of carrying one around again can make you feel nostalgic of the good old days.

A good standout back in the day was the Sony Walkman, with its variations in the '80s all the way to the late '90s.

Well, good news! You can have your major throwback experience with the release of Sony Walkman Signature series in the country.

Now, you can indulge in being an audiophile again with the classic vibe of a Walkman with the modern features of today's technology.

Sony launced two versions of the new Walkman: the NW-WM1AM2 and the NW-WM1ZM2.

Both models can give up to 40 hours of listening time. They also sport a five-inch touchscreen and run on Android 11. They also have WiFi capabilities, and support microSD cards.

Both Walkman models are eqipped with sound features, such as the S-Master HX digital amp technology for pure sound reproduction, as well as the 360 reality audio for immersive listening.

The NW-WM1AM2 offers 128GB of internal storage, and is priced at P79,999. On the other hand, NW-WM1ZM2 is the the more premium model, with an internal storage of 256GB. It is valued at P189,999. This device also showcases a sophisticated gold-plated, oxygen-free copper chassis for clearer, expansive sound.

The Sony Walkman Signature series are available for pre-order until April 20. Those who pre-order will get freebies, including vinyl record vouchers.

