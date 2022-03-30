^

Gadgets

Sony gives music throwback experience with new Walkman series

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
March 30, 2022 | 4:08pm
Sony gives music throwback experience with new Walkman series
Sony NW-WM1AM2 and the NW-WM1ZM2
Sony website, screenshots

MANILA, Philippines — Remember how the classic Walkman can make you feel oh so good? Just the thought of carrying one around again can make you feel nostalgic of the good old days.

A good standout back in the day was the Sony Walkman, with its variations in the '80s all the way to the late '90s.

Well, good news! You can have your major throwback experience with the release of Sony Walkman Signature series in the country.

Now, you can indulge in being an audiophile again with the classic vibe of a Walkman with the modern features of today's technology.

Sony launced two versions of the new Walkman: the NW-WM1AM2 and the NW-WM1ZM2.

Both models can give up to 40 hours of listening time. They also sport a five-inch touchscreen and run on Android 11. They also have WiFi capabilities, and support microSD cards. 

Both Walkman models are eqipped with sound features, such as the S-Master HX digital amp technology for pure sound reproduction, as well as the 360 reality audio for immersive listening.

The NW-WM1AM2 offers 128GB of internal storage, and is priced at P79,999. On the other hand, NW-WM1ZM2 is the the more premium model, with an internal storage of 256GB. It is valued at P189,999. This device also showcases a sophisticated gold-plated, oxygen-free copper chassis for clearer, expansive sound.

The Sony Walkman Signature series are available for pre-order until April 20. Those who pre-order will get freebies, including vinyl record vouchers.

RELATED: Sony suspends PlayStation operations in Russia

MUSIC
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Microsoft, DepEd launch Minecraft: Education Edition
6 hours ago

Microsoft, DepEd launch Minecraft: Education Edition

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Microsoft partnered with Department of Education (DepEd) to launch a pilot of the mobile version of Minecraft: Education Edition...
Gadgets
fbtw
Priced under P10,000: 5 things that make Redmi Note 11 the king of value phones
Sponsored
Priced under P10,000: 5 things that make Redmi Note 11 the king of value phones
1 day ago
Gadgets
fb tw
TECNO introduces new RGBW camera sensor, customized glass in upcoming CAMON series
Sponsored
8 days ago

TECNO introduces new RGBW camera sensor, customized glass in upcoming CAMON series

8 days ago
This new technology is co-developed with SAMSUNG, involving the addition of a white sub-pixel to the existing universal RGB...
Gadgets
fbtw
vivo Y73 with 64MP AI Night Rear Camera, now available in the Philippines
March 14, 2022 - 3:41pm

vivo Y73 with 64MP AI Night Rear Camera, now available in the Philippines

March 14, 2022 - 3:41pm
Don’t miss anything from travels and day-to-day activities with the vivo Y73’s photo and video capabilities.
Gadgets
fbtw
Automated Fare Collection System app launched
March 12, 2022 - 11:31am

Automated Fare Collection System app launched

By Jan Milo Severo | March 12, 2022 - 11:31am
The Department of Transportation recently launched Automated Fare Collection System (AFCS), which provides a contactless payment...
Gadgets
fbtw
5 types of travelers you&rsquo;ll encounter in every summer trip
March 11, 2022 - 1:46pm

5 types of travelers you’ll encounter in every summer trip

March 11, 2022 - 1:46pm
Whether one is enjoying the beach or chilling in their hotels, the Y21T’s gaming features and cameras are sure to complete...
Gadgets
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with