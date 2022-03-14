vivo Y73 with 64MP AI Night Rear Camera, now available in the Philippines

Don’t miss anything from travels and day-to-day activities with the vivo Y73’s photo and video capabilities.

MANILA, Philippines — Travelers now have a new companion that can capture all their adventure stories. The new vivo Y73 is now available nationwide in the Philippines.

The vivo Y73 is the leading brand’s latest upper entry-level smartphone that has flagship-like specs. Its impressive camera features allow users to take high-quality photos and videos when they’re out and about. This, along with other reliable features and specs that won’t break the bank.

Create memorable stories

The Y73 is by far the best camera phone in the vivo Y Series. The 64 AI Night Rear Camera guarantees high-definition photos and videos even when zoomed in. It also has the ability to shoot videos in 4K. The rear camera is built with EIS Video to ensure stable and clear videos each time as well as Steadiface Selfie Video in the front camera which keeps the user’s face still when the background’s moving.

As for photos, the phone has improved on its night mode with Super Night Selfie and AI Super Night Mode. The former brightens selfies even in dim lighting conditions, giving it a glow-in-the-dark vibe. While the other utilizes AI-supported noise reduction to perfectly capture clearer night shots.

Iconic design

For a trendy and youthful feel, the phone comes in two bold colorways: Diamond Flare and Roman Black. Both drew inspiration from nature to create the stunning designs. It also has Anti-Glare (AG) surfaces to minimize fingerprint smudging. Diamond Flare, a purple and blue shade, mimics the appearance of a sparkling diamond. While Roman Black, a luxe matte black, is inspired by the grandeur of Ancient Roman columns.

The Y73 is also slim and lightweight. Compared to its predecessors, the phone’s thickness is reduced to 6%, resulting in an ultra-sleek 7.38mm design with a rounded frame. Creators don’t have to worry about strain while shooting, too, as it only weighs 170g.

Keep the fun going

Whether one is traveling or partying, the Y73’s 4000mAh large battery will provide enough juice for one’s camera and gaming needs, and everything in between. It’s combined with 33W Flash Charge that can refill the battery to 61% in just 30 minutes flat, so you won’t have to pause the fun.

For the gamers out there, the phone has Ultra Game Mode, which mutes background notifications to keep users in the zone. This is perfect for travelers who love to play even if they’re out of town.

Capture and relive stories this summer season with vivo Y73, now available for P14,999.

For more details on the vivo Y73, visit https://www.vivoglobal.ph/. For updates, be sure to follow vivo Philippines’ official website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.