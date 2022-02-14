



















































 
























Alden joins Maine as vivo ambassador for first color-changing vlog phone V23 Series 5G




Philstar.com
February 14, 2022 | 1:37pm
 





The vivo V23 5G brings out the content creator in everyone with its elevated front camera technology. Present at the Philippine online launch were celebrity endorser Maine Mendoza and the newest part of the vivo family, Alden Richards. 
MANILA, Philippines — The first color-changing vlogging phone launched by vivo, the vivo V23 Series 5G is now available in all vivo stores nationwide and e-commerce sites starting today!


The global tech brand launched its newest smartphone in the Philippines via a digital event hosted by its celebrity endorser Maine Mendoza and the newest part of the vivo family, Alden Richards on February 12.


The program started with a message from world-renowned band LANY before moving to a rundown of the V23 Series 5G’s design and photography specs explained by the two ambassadors, followed by a tech expert who shared insight on the smartphone’s outstanding performance.






Customers can cop the V23 Series 5G with their Credit Card to get up to 24 months installment when they avail of the smartphones until February 28, or pay via a Home Credit installment up to 18 months.


With camera capabilities and fast performance that can cater to all people’s digital needs, these impressive specs will elevate the way people vlog and take photos, as well express their hue in fun, innovative ways.


It’s all about the details


Bring artistic expression to the next level with the V23 Series 5G’s industry-leading front camera. The 50MP Autofocus Front Vlog Camera captures clear, natural-looking selfies and videos, while the 105° 8MP Super-Wide Angle Camera can fit several people in group selfies.


Both cameras deliver stunning 4K quality that make details stand out in every shot. One also doesn’t need to worry about lighting adjustments with the built-in customized JNV Sensor Chip, which makes sure that shots are well-lit even in dim environments.


vivo also upped the design innovation with the first Photochromic smartphone launched in the Philippines. This design changes the color of the case from Sunshine Gold to Coast Green when exposed to UV light, giving the V23 Series 5G a stylish touch while vlogging.




Next-level portrait mode for phone photography


Apart from its front cameras, the V23 Series 5G flaunts an ultra-clear 64MP Auto-Focus Rear Bokeh Flare Portrait Camera that provides great image quality when taking people’s photos and sceneries.


It’s supported by two secondary cameras: an 8MP 120° Super Wide-Angle Camera and 2MP Macro Camera that caters to different subjects and photography styles.


All-around exceptional performance


Take advantage of the phone’s exceptional performance as it has a 12GB + 256GB RAM with Extended 4GB RAM processing power, ensuring that creators can use applications smoothly and simultaneously.


The massive storage space allows them to save media for their content needs. For contacts, the phone has Dual 5G slots that can easily fit those all-important numbers.


Enjoy hours of vlogging thanks to the V23 Series 5G’s 6NM Flagship Chip that lowers power consumption while still maintaining an improved user interface. In case of battery drain, the 44W Fast Charge lets users get back to shooting in a snap.









 


The V23 Series 5G is available in vivo concept stores, kiosks and official Lazada and Shopee stores. Get the V23e 5G for P19,999 and the V23 5G for P27,999.


