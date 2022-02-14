


























































 
























Gadgets


New Redmi Note 11 remains king of value phones – here’s why




Jap Tobias - Philstar.com
February 14, 2022 | 5:40pm
 





From processor to design, the Redmi Note 11 got all the bases pretty much covered for a friendly price of under P10,000—making it truly a value phone to beat this 2022!
Photo Release




MANILA, Philippines — When it comes to making high-performance smartphones for extremely affordable prices, Xiaomi’s Redmi has already cemented its reputation as the midrange label to beat. 


Twelve years ago, Xiaomi was founded in the belief that high-quality technology doesn't need to cost a fortune, and for more than a decade already, the brand consistently develops devices that hit the perfect balance of what people look for in a phone: quality, functionality and affordability. 


Come 2022, Xiaomi Redmi starts off the year with the release of yet another competitive mid-range phone—the Redmi Note 11 and we think it’s an absolute steal for its extremely affordable price of P8,999!


Redmi Note 11 has a tough act to follow after the success of its Redmi predecessors in the mid-range segment, but it comes packed with bang-for-the-buck features. Indeed, it’s worthy to retain Redmi’s rep as the king in this category. Here are five reasons why: 


1. Snapdragon® 680 processor for efficient performance




Redmi knows that fans of best-value phones are pretty straightforward users whose most important consideration for a phone is its capacity to get things done easily and efficiently. 


This is why they equipped the Redmi Note 11 with a 6nm 2.4GHz Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor, one of the most advanced chipsets to date. This gives the phone the capacity to deliver superior flagship-like performance while conserving power. 


2. 5,000mAh large-capacity battery for longer usage




Whether you use your phone for work or entertainment, you’ll be happy to find a large 5,000mAh battery onboard the Redmi Note 11. With more than adequate battery juice, the device can power up to 22 hours of video playback, 43 hours of call, or 215 hours of music. 


More importantly, the Redmi Note 11will get you a full day's power with just a few minutes of charging through its 33W Pro fast charging that charges the device to 100% in around an hour. 


3. 50-megapixel quad-camera for crisp and clear photos




Capture Instagrammable photos and TikTok-worthy content with Redmi Note 11’s 50MP Al quad camera, featuring the 50MP main camera ensuring clarity, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera that captures close-up details; and a 2MP depth sensor for better portrait shots. 


Additionally, the device also has a 13MP front camera for clearer selfies and a collection of software features like Night Mode 2.0 and Vlog mode to make capturing moments effortless.


4. An outstanding 90Hz AMOLED display for freeze-free visuals




Just when we thought that inexpensive phones have displays that are oftentimes slow and low-resolution, Redmi Note 11 pushes its specs further and proves us wrong. 


This solid mid-range device features a vibrant AMOLED display in FHD+ clarity and, surprisingly, runs on a 90Hz high refresh rate for a smooth and seamless experience!


With this kind of fast and responsive display, users no longer have to worry about display lags and freezes when watching videos, scrolling through feeds or getting competitive in fast-paced games 


5. A refreshing aesthetic for everyone’s eyes




We know consumers in the midrange market love to keep things simple and aren’t so much after over-the-top designs, which is why we think Redmi Note 11’s minimalist aesthetic in its trendy flat frame is something that would appeal to anyone. 


With all the power this device packs, it surprisingly only measures 8.09mm thin and weighs 179g, light and slim enough to comfortably carry and fit wherever. Also part of its thoughtful design is the inclusion of a side fingerprint sensor and Al Face Unlock.


This phone has three color variants you can choose from to fit your personality. The Graphite Gray and Twilight Blue variants have matte finish designs that resist fingerprints and give off a smooth and luxurious feel. Meanwhile, the Star Blue variant has a starry-finish design for a more prismatic and eye-catching look. 


Redmi Note 11: Mid-range supreme offering great value




Whether you’re a student, a casual phone user or simply a budgetarian, the Redmi Note 11 is more than capable to help you #RiseToTheChallenge and get things done the way you want it.  


From processor to design, the Redmi Note 11 got all the bases pretty much covered for a friendly price of under P10,000—making it truly a value phone to beat this 2022!


The Redmi Note 11 is available in two variants (4GB + 64GB and 6GB +128 GB), and you can score them for P8,999 and P9,999 respectively, with free Redmi Buds 3 when you pre-order from Lazada and Shopee from February 11 to 18.






Pre-order your Redmi Note 11 on Shopee and Lazada now! Redmi Buds 3 freebies are limited in stocks.


 

















 



