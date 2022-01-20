Enjoy a smoother 5G experience with the vivo Y52, now available via Globe

Get the most affordable vivo 5G smartphone exclusively and at no cash-out with Globe’s P1,299 postpaid plan.

MANILA, Philippines — Those on the hunt for a reliable smartphone that won’t break the bank can get the vivo Y52 5G—the leading global tech brand’s most affordable 5G smartphone—exclusively and at no cash-out through Globe’s GPLAN 1299.

Signing up for the GPLAN 1299 gives subscribers a 24-month contract with 8GB of mobile data per month, and unlimited text and call to all networks. They can also maximize the use of their new vivo Y52 5G with exciting freebies, including free 3GB of GoWiFi.

What’s more, the Globe plan includes three months of standard VIP access to iQIYI and WeTV, perfect for entertainment fans who have to get their fill of their favorite Asian shows, plus one month of premium access to Da Vinci Kids and one month of premium membership on SkillShare—all via the GlobeOne app.

Those who get their vivo Y52 5G through GPLAN 1299 also get free KonsultaMD membership and have 24/7 access to licensed medical professionals for the entirety of their contract period. They can also reap the benefits of the GInsure voucher, which provides months’ worth of income loss coverage from Singlife.

The vivo Y52 5G smartphone features a better performance with ultra-fast 5G connectivity and comes with a 5G powerful chipset with 7nm technology and high clock speed.

In addition to faster connections, the Y52 5G also comes with 4B internal memory plus 128GB ROM, making it easy and seamless to download and switch between apps. It also features an Ultra Game Mode that guarantees a wonderful play experience for gamers.

Available in sophisticated Graphite Black, the vivo Y52 5G has a sleek 8.5mm frame and weighs only 193g, making for a premium look and feel. The trademark vivo craftsmanship can also be seen in its design and fine details, such as the metallic border on the rear cameras with a matte finish that contrasts against the body’s glossy sheen.

Users can enjoy the “Big-screen Experience” with the Y52 5G phone’s 6.58-inch large display screen with FDH+ resolution that provides a more vivid image quality. They can also take top-quality photos with its 48MP Multi-Scenario Camera System, which comes with a 48MP main camera, bokeh and super macro cameras, 8MP front camera, super night mode, and EIS ultra-stable video feature.

For more information, visit vivo Philippines on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and their global website at www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-Y52/.