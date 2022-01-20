



















































 
























^


 











 















Gadgets


Enjoy a smoother 5G experience with the vivo Y52, now available via Globe




Philstar.com
January 20, 2022 | 9:52am
 





Enjoy a smoother 5G experience with the vivo Y52, now available via Globe
Get the most affordable vivo 5G smartphone exclusively and at no cash-out with Globe’s P1,299 postpaid plan.  
Photo Release




Get the most affordable vivo 5G smartphone exclusively and at no cash-out with Globe’s P1,299 postpaid plan.  


MANILA, Philippines — Those on the hunt for a reliable smartphone that won’t break the bank can get the vivo Y52 5G—the leading global tech brand’s most affordable 5G smartphone—exclusively and at no cash-out through Globe’s GPLAN 1299.


Signing up for the GPLAN 1299 gives subscribers a 24-month contract with 8GB of mobile data per month, and unlimited text and call to all networks. They can also maximize the use of their new vivo Y52 5G with exciting freebies, including free 3GB of GoWiFi.


What’s more, the Globe plan includes three months of standard VIP access to iQIYI and WeTV, perfect for entertainment fans who have to get their fill of their favorite Asian shows, plus one month of premium access to Da Vinci Kids and one month of premium membership on SkillShare—all via the GlobeOne app.


Those who get their vivo Y52 5G through GPLAN 1299 also get free KonsultaMD membership and have 24/7 access to licensed medical professionals for the entirety of their contract period. They can also reap the benefits of the GInsure voucher, which provides months’ worth of income loss coverage from Singlife.


The vivo Y52 5G smartphone features a better performance with ultra-fast 5G connectivity and comes with a 5G powerful chipset with 7nm technology and high clock speed.


In addition to faster connections, the Y52 5G also comes with 4B internal memory plus 128GB ROM, making it easy and seamless to download and switch between apps. It also features an Ultra Game Mode that guarantees a wonderful play experience for gamers.


Available in sophisticated Graphite Black, the vivo Y52 5G has a sleek 8.5mm frame and weighs only 193g, making for a premium look and feel. The trademark vivo craftsmanship can also be seen in its design and fine details, such as the metallic border on the rear cameras with a matte finish that contrasts against the body’s glossy sheen.  


Users can enjoy the “Big-screen Experience” with the Y52 5G phone’s 6.58-inch large display screen with FDH+ resolution that provides a more vivid image quality. They can also take top-quality photos with its 48MP Multi-Scenario Camera System, which comes with a 48MP main camera, bokeh and super macro cameras, 8MP front camera, super night mode, and EIS ultra-stable video feature.


 


For more information, visit vivo Philippines on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and their global website at www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-Y52/


 

















 



GLOBE
VIVO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









Your favorite Lenovo devices get Windows 11 update this 2022




 Sponsored 






2 days ago


Your favorite Lenovo devices get Windows 11 update this 2022



2 days ago 


With Lenovo’s dedication to addressing different needs of customers through continuous product innovation, your favorite...








Gadgets
fbtw













LIST: Top 10 leading tech trends for 2022







3 days ago


LIST: Top 10 leading tech trends for 2022



By Kathleen A. Llemit |
3 days ago 


 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in medicine and renewable energy, more reliable cloud computing, and silicon photonic chips...








Gadgets
fbtw













TECNO Mobile names short film contest grand winner to receive P300,000 grant




 Sponsored 






7 days ago


TECNO Mobile names short film contest grand winner to receive P300,000 grant



7 days ago 


he program featured beautiful short films captured using the ‘Movie Master’ CAMON 18 smartphone.









Gadgets
fbtw













Snap precious moments this holiday season with the new vivo Y76 5G




 Sponsored 






37 days ago


Snap precious moments this holiday season with the new vivo Y76 5G



37 days ago 


The new vivo Y76 5G seamlessly combines style with functionality.








Gadgets
fbtw













5 best tech gifts that will make you the coolest ninong, ninang this Christmas




 Sponsored 






40 days ago


5 best tech gifts that will make you the coolest ninong, ninang this Christmas



By Jap Tobias |
40 days ago 


It can be a hassle thinking about presents, but Philstar.com curated a list of the best tech gifts and the best deals from...








Gadgets
fbtw











How the new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE lets you pursue your own style, passion








 Sponsored 


How the new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE lets you pursue your own style, passion





40 days ago






Gadgets







fb
tw











Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with