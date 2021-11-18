



































































 




   







   















Gadgets

                        
Philstar.com
November 18, 2021 | 2:30pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Master mobile photography with vivo X70 co-engineered with ZEISS lenses - here's how!
The Next Imagery Master, vivo X70 co-engineered with ZEISS, brings an exceptional triple camera system and is now available in all vivo kiosks and stores nationwide. 
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, 16 October 2021 — Global brand vivo remains top of mind when one thinks of premium imaging technology. Now the brand takes the game to new heights with the release of the all-new vivo X70 in the Philippines.



The latest flagship phone, co-engineered by leading optics company ZEISS, gives professional photographers and casual consumers an edge in photography with smartphone camera features taken to the next level. 



The Next Imagery Master vivo X70 is now available in vivo kiosks nationwide, as well as official vivo Lazada and Shopee sites for P34,999.



Consumers can rely on the vivo X70 to give a new meaning to photography with its Ultra-Sensing Gimbal 3.0 technology, its ZEISS optics lenses and its exclusive Sony-customized IMX766V camera sensor.



Master the Xceptional



The vivo X70 incorporates the strongest stabilization control in the industry with its Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera 3.0 technology. This allows users to take sharp photos and videos, even on active mode.



Its lenses are co-engineered with ZEISS, home to some of the industry-leading optics technology. It also possesses the ZEISS T* branding, a special coating on the camera that reduces unwanted image elements, so users can rely on the smartphone to deliver pure and clear images every time.



The vivo brand also advances its technology with the Sony IMX766V camera lens which is exclusive to the X70. This feature allows the smartphone to capture 8% more light than other models in the market, making sure that photos are always at their best quality.



The vivo X70 is also equipped with a sensor of 1/1.7 inches photosensitive area, which results to faster autofocus and produce images in clearer details.






Professional photographers can remain clear even in scattered light sources with the X70’s ZEISS Superb Night Camera. Integrated with an extraordinary sensor, the phone can capture photos and videos in the dark in high-definition quality.



Casual users can also enjoy shooting their everyday moments with the vivo X70. Using its Quality Portrait feature, they can have a unique kind of excitement even in the most monotonous environments with wonderful portraits shot against colorful bokeh backgrounds.



People who are into taking videos can also shoot Cinematic-Grade Videos as the X70 brings the combination of VIS 5-axis Ultra Stable Video and Gimbal Reset Technology. This technology allows clips to come from a stabilized angle to reduce frame crops.



Beyond imaging excellence



Beyond its exceptional photography features, the vivo X70 also boasts of strong performance with its 6nm flagship chip on vivo 5G platform. It also has a notable memory of 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, so users can always have a seamless and lag-free experience.



To allow customers to make the best out of their smartphones, the vivo X70 also boasts a 4400mAh battery and a fast-charging feature at 44W.



All these extraordinary features are packed in a slim, ultra-sleek design, which is available in the colors of Cosmic Black and Aurora Dawn. 



Own Xceptional living with unparalleled camera technology and indulge with the new TWS 2e (P2,999) wireless earphones that allows you to listen to great sounds that resonate with you.



The vivo X70 is now available in vivo stores nationwide and also on vivo’s official Lazada and Shopee sites.



 



For more information on this new smartphone, visit vivo Philippines on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and the brand website at https://www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-X70.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

