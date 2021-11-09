



































































 




   







   















Gadgets

                        
Catch special bundles, huge discounts for CAMON 18 on TECNO Mobile sale this 11.11

                        

                        
The Philippine Star
November 9, 2021 | 11:11am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Catch special bundles, huge discounts for CAMON 18 on TECNO Mobile sale this 11.11
Now is the best time to get your hands on the new ‘Movie Master’ CAMON 18 smartphone!
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — TECNO Mobile’s new CAMON 18 Series has arrived just in time for 11.11!



CAMON 18 is the most advanced pro-camera phone to come out of the CAMON line, and its CAMON 18 Premier model is equipped with an ultra-steady Stabilized Gimbal Camera that has filmmakers and video enthusiasts calling it the “Movie Master”. 



Awesome bundles in Shopee and Lazada






In the Philippines, CAMON 18 Premier officially drops on November 11, and shoppers can enjoy exclusive 11.11 bundles from the TECNO Mobile PH Official Store in Shopee Mall and the TECNO Mobile Flagship Store in Lazada when you buy this much-awaited smartphone on its first selling date.



The TECNO Official Stores in both Shopee and Lazada are offering a special CAMON 18 Premier plus TECNO Buds1 bundle for P15,989, which is P1,200 less than the bundle’s original price.



You can also avail of a CAMON 18 Premier bundled with a TECNO Watch1 for only P16,489 from both online stores. This special bundle is offered at a P1,500 discount from its original price. 



Meanwhile, CAMON 18P, which features a 48MP clear and steady video camera and 13MP 50mm pro portrait camera, continues to be on pre-order for P10,490 at the TECNO Mobile PH Official Store in Shopee.



Also great for videography and photography, the CAMON 18 with its 48MP Multi-function Triple Camera, is available for the pre-order price of Php 8,999, along with special pre-order freebies, at the TECNO Mobile Flagship Store in Lazada.



More 11.11 smartphone offers on Lazada



    







Don’t miss these awesome deals on other TECNO Mobile smartphones coming to the TECNO Mobile Flagship Store in Lazada on November 11.



    
	
  • Save P300 when you buy the revolutionary AI-powered Spark 6 Go for just P3,999 this 11.11.
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Spark 7 Pro, the smartphone that ignites inspiration, will also go on sale, at just P6,455 for the 6+64GB variant.
    
	 
    • 
	
  • You can also purchase a Camon 17P smartphone for the special 11.11 price of P8,290.
    
	 
    • 
	
  • Score the awesome TECNO POVA 2 gaming phone for just P7,890.
    • 




Keep an eye out for the Crazy Brand Mega Offers from TECNO Mobile as well, starting at 12:00 midnight on November 11. TECNO POVA 2 will have an even bigger price drop and will be available for only P7,590, while the 64GB Spark 7 Pro will be offered at the special Brand Mega Offer price of P6,260 only. 



Buyers on Lazada can also enjoy free shipping, capped at P50 for a minimum purchase of P500.



11.11 deals at TECNO Mobile Store in Shopee






The TECNO Mobile PH Official Store in Shopee Mall will have special deals on the Spark 7 Pro 6+64GB this 11.11, with discounted prices ranging from P6,290 to as low as P6,090 throughout the day, beginning 12:00 midnight of November 11.



Deals like these don’t come around every day, so you definitely won’t want to miss any of the amazing discounts and bundles coming to TECNO Mobile’s Shopee and Lazada stores this 11.11!



 



Be sure to stay updated on all the latest promos! Like and follow TECNO Mobile Philippines on Facebook. Visit www.tecno-mobile.com/ph to learn more about your favorite TECNO Mobile smartphones and gadgets.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

Latest



                        

                           

                              

