TECNO introduces ultra-steady Gimbal camera in newest CAMON 18 series

                        

                        
November 8, 2021 | 5:40pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
TECNO introduces ultra-steady Gimbal camera in newest CAMON 18 series
The new CAMON 18 Premier brings together the best of the CAMON series.
MANILA, Philippines — TECNO, a rising global smartphone brand, releases its newest CAMON 18 series in the Philippines: CAMON 18 Premier, CAMON18P and CAMON18, pushing the boundaries of professional camera smartphones in terms of stability and clarity.



The new CAMON 18 Premier brings together the best of the CAMON series, such as TAIVOS, Super Night Mode and Selfie Mode, and combines this with an all-new Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera, a 60X Hybrid Zoom and even more enhanced AI features for achieving professional videography.



CAMON 18 features an AMOLED screen with 120hz refresh rate that makes every touch experience faster and smoother. Its Low Blue Light Certification from TÜV Rheinland provides the best eye care possible. Powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G96 chip and supported by a redesigned HiOS 8.0, the CAMON series exceeds expectations in photo and video quality.



“We always seek for breakthroughs to inspire our consumers to unlock a world of possibilities. The digital revolution, with the rise of new generations, brings the latest trend of filmmaking via smartphones. The CAMON 18 Premier is the first TECNO product to take Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera technology innovations to create brand-new experiences for users,” Stephan Ha, general manager of TECNO, said.



“With “Stop At Nothing” as TECNO’s brand spirit, we aim to continually make breakthroughs in product and design innovations, as we have delivered through CAMON 18 Series,” he added.



Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera



The CAMON 18 Premier is now equipped with unparalleled anti-shaking technology, at 300% the effectiveness of other smartphones without anti-shaking technology. When combined with a wide-angle lens, the CAMON 18 Premier is capable of 109° wide-angle shooting, allowing users to create truly beautiful videos anywhere, while doing anything, with sublime clarity. 



The CAMON 18 Premier’s rear camera follows the meticulously ratioed design philosophy that enhances the three lenses—a 64MP main camera, a 12MP Ultra-steady Gimbal Camera with widened frame and an 8MP periscope lens.



All are housed within a new elegant glowing and ceramic backing and a cleaner, tougher flat surface design.



Ultra-clear 60X Hyper Zoom



CAMON 18 Premier uses a 5x periscope lens and Galileo algorithm engine, which accesses multiple frames and gathers pixel information to enhance resolution and clarity.



By combining the 5x optical zoom capability with up to 12x AI algorithm-based digital zoom, users can achieve an incredible 60X hybrid zoom, and travel as far as the moon in photography, elevating smartphone astrophotography to spectacular levels.



Master the art of self-portraiture



TECNO embodies their “Stop At Nothing” maxim with the 32MP front camera that comes with a more compact and convenient UI, incorporating clear-cut function buttons and new intelligent gender-based identification.



The beauty function has increased inclusivity for male features, having introduced beard and eyebrow enhancement. Users can now also utilize the Portrait Light Effect Mode to lighten, darken, change or remove the background completely.



Stylish and exquisite design



The CAMON 18 series adopts natural and flexible design language, and interprets flowers and trees, natural breezes and drizzle in the product design.



The ceramic elements are added to our products to bring a new aesthetic perspective to the CAMON series and give the products more imagination.      



Smoother, faster performance



Equipped with a MediaTek Helio G96 CPU with eight cores, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the CAMON 18 Premier possesses multi-tasking abilities like never before, empowering seamless integration of multiple apps.



This incredible processing power, coupled with a 4,750mAh battery, comprehensively enhances user experience, resulting in a system with the ability to photograph, videograph, network and run games with remarkable smoothness.



With TÜV Rheinland certifications for Safe Fast-charge Systems, CAMON 18 Premier supports 33W Flash Charging, attaining a 50% charge in just 20 minutes and a full charge in 65 minutes.



Live vividly



The 6.7” AMOLED display (1080x2400) has a full HD resolution with up to 550 nit brightness and 100% NTSC for maximum visual satisfaction.



The display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate; this unprecedented high refresh rate in a phone promises higher display fluidity and a more coherent and intuitive experience—the scroll is smoother and touch feedback is more sensitive.



Moreover, as a TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) certified product, the CAMON 18 Premier can reduce blue light to provide comfort for your eyes all day long and reduce overall power consumption.



The latest HiOS 8.0



TECNO’s software pulls its own weight. The latest HiOS 8.0 features Za-Hooc2.0 high-security privacy solutions, relying on leading data security capabilities and privacy protection technology to build a strong and safe privacy ecosystem that protects both hardware and software data.



With AI OS system service, life is far more well-organized. From your daily calendar to business trips and meetings, flight information and birthday reminders, you won’t miss any important moment. 



Preorder, availability and freebies



CAMON 18 and CAMON 18 Premier’s Stabilized Gimbal Camera is a highly anticipated feature that everyone can look forward to.



CAMON 18 Premier with Stabilized Gimbal Camera, will be available for preorder on Shopee and Lazada until November 10. Get your CAMON 18 Premier, along with special freebies, for P14,990.



Also available for preorder until November 19 are CAMON 18P on Shopee at P10,490 and the CAMON 18 variant on Lazada at P8,999. Freebies await as well.



CAMON 18 Premier will be available for regular selling starting November 11 on Shopee and Lazada at the retail price of P15,990, while CAMON 18P, starting November 20 on Shopee and December 1 on Lazada with an SRP of P10,990.



CAMON 18 will also begin regular selling on November 20 on Lazada at P9,499.



The CAMON 18 Series will also be available at KimStore, Rulls Shopee, Rulls Lazada, Ephone Shopee, Ephone Lazada, Cellboy Shopee, Cellboy Lazada, Wirecomm Shopee, Wirecomm Lazada and Audionet. You may also check out the CAMON 18 Series at the TECNO Mobile Concept Store in SM North Edsa and TECNO Mobile Kiosks in Market Market, Mall of Asia, SM Sta Mesa, SM San Lazaro, SM Pampanga, SM Dasmariñas, SM Batangas and SM Rosario.



 



To stay updated on all the latest promos, like and follow TECNO Mobile Philippines on Facebook. Visit www.tecno-mobile.com/ph to learn more.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                 TECNO introduces ultra-steady Gimbal camera in newest CAMON 18 series
                              


                                                            

TECNO introduces ultra-steady Gimbal camera in newest CAMON 18 series


                              

