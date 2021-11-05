From fashion to passion: 5 ways Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE lets you own your style

Sleek and on fleek, this smartphone may have lite in its name, but it’s loaded with features and capabilities that completely make sense for anyone who wants to show off their personality.

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile phones used to be simple. But with the non-stop innovations in the smartphone scene, they’re no longer just a communication tool, but rather an extension of ourselves and a statement of personal styles.

As cellphones become more integrated into our lives, it’s now becoming more reasonable to look for phones that have the features and designs that match your personal aesthetic; your taste, your style and your way of life.

The newest Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE embraces this philosophy. Sleek and on fleek, this smartphone may have lite in its name, but it’s loaded with features and capabilities that completely make sense for anyone who wants to show off their personality.

Here are five ways how:

1. It’s fashionably on point

Keep your eyes on this phone, fashionistas! Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE flaunts a sleek yet striking aesthetic that speaks nothing but elegance.

Aside from its ultra-thin design, the phone is available in four striking colors: Truffle Black, Bubblegum Blue, Peach Pink and the latest Snowflake White which were thoughtfully picked to complement your fashion taste.

Adding to the sophistication these colors exude are the details that make this phone eye-catching, particularly the dazzling halo ring design that encircles the main camera and gives an element of charm to the phone.

Whether you prefer a classic and edgy look with the Truffle black design, or one who loves a more charming and adorable aesthetic with the Bubblegum Blue, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE’s colors are undeniably on fleek and fashion-forward.

2. Light, pretty and everything you want your phone to be

For those who want to make a good impression, this phone’s look is something that you would love to show off to your friends, dates or colleagues.

Just when you thought that its colors are pretty enough, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE even complements those hues with its anti-glare frosted glass. This makes them—particularly the Peach Pink version and the new color Snowflake White—even more stunning because of the shimmering effect brought by the phone’s sparkly rear.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE’s matte finish also minimizes fingerprint marks, keeping the phone always looking brand new.

With ultra-thin (6.81mm) and a lightweight body (158g), this is Xiaomi’s slimmest and lightest 5G smartphone yet! But even so, there are no compromises as it features Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 that make the device more durable.

3. Its camera lets you take pretty photos

Because Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is all about letting your style stand out, it’s not unexpected that it comes equipped with a camera that not only will allow you to capture moments but also gives you sharp and detailed photos worth flexing online.

As far as optics go, this device promises best-in-class shooting with its 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5MP telemacro camera, making it a good shooter in any lighting—outdoor or indoor! Its front camera is also impressive enough to take pretty self-portraits.

4. It lets you embrace your creative freedom

Apart from stunning photos, this phone’s camera lets you capture smooth, clear and vibrant videos by giving you full control of your artistry.

Its AI-powered features like One Click AI camera and cinematic Video filters also come in handy for those who love executing specific video concepts and effects they have in their creative minds. Try various effects like Time Freeze, Night Time-lapse, Slow Shutter and Parallel World to take your videos to the next level.



How about vlogging? This device lets you pursue your passion for content and creativity with its new Vlog modes. Built with seven brand new templates, you can easily create fun and engaging vlogs on the go!

5. It keeps up to your pace and lifestyle

Style is not all about creativity, it’s also about your way of life. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE lives up to that and makes sure it is fast enough to keep up with your life’s pace.

Equipped with the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 778G 5G Mobile Platform, the phone leverages the power of 5G to elevate your daily experience.

Putting ultra-fast connection at your fingertips, you can play resource-heavy games without lag and enjoy silky smooth video calls with no hassle.

You can even enjoy HD videos, Netflix shows, and every bit of content with the device’s 6.55” AMOLED DotDisplay, 10-bit TrueColor support and Dolby Vision®.

#OwnYourStyle

No doubt, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE can help you make the best impression, be it in person or online. Boasting impressive design and capability, this device lets own your style, from fashion to passion.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes in three variants, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and will be available for purchase from official Xiaomi channels for only P16,990, P18,990 and P20,990 respectively. It is already available for pre-order until October 29, and officially be available in stores on October 30 or via Shopee and Lazada.

For more information, visit mi.com.