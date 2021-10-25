



































































 




   

   









Gadgets

                        
Canalys: vivo rises to 4th place in Q3 2021 global smartphone shipments

                        

                        
Philstar.com
October 25, 2021 | 1:20pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Canalys: vivo rises to fourth place in Q3 2021 global smartphone shipments
Leveraging a local mindset and its understanding of local culture and management, vivo continues to expand to more markets and accelerate its globalization.
MANILA, Philippines — According to the latest data from Canalys, vivo ranked fourth in global smartphone shipments for the first time with a market share of 10% in the third quarter of 2021.



Previous quarterly numbers from Canalys indicated that vivo remained among the top five in global smartphone shipments in the past four quarters, and vivo topped China’s smartphone market in Q2 2021, according to IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, maintaining strong growth momentum.



Leveraging a local mindset and its understanding of local culture and management, vivo continues to expand to more markets and accelerate its globalization.



As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 50 countries and regions and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

