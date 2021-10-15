



































































 




   

   









Gadgets

                        
Experience clear photos in all lighting with vivo Y33s now available in stores

                        

                        
Philstar.com
October 15, 2021 | 5:27pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Experience clarity in all lighting with vivo Y33s now available in stores
The new vivo Y33s lands in stores nationwide bringing with it its massive 50MP main camera so users can take beautiful photos anytime, anywhere.

                        

                           
The newest entrant to the Y series allows users to flaunt their style day or night



MANILA, Philippines — Taking better, higher quality photos is now within reach as vivo Y33s lands in stores nationwide. 



Boasting a massive 50MP main camera that features the latest EIS technology that allows for more stable images and videos coupled with a 16MP front camera, users can easily focus on the moment and capture the moments that matter most.



The main camera’s JN1SQ03 image sensor boasts 50 million physical pixel points and outputs that redefine high-definition photography and lets you capture life’s best moments effortlessly by getting pristine clarity when you zoom in or crop.



No matter whether its high noon or in the middle of the night, the newest entrant to the beloved Y series can take sensational portraits no matter the setting with its Super Night Selfie technology that provides noise reduction and Smart Screen Flash to light up your face against a background that’s rich in detail for clear and natural results.



Together with its multi-style portrait technology, the front camera offers a selection of styles to suit every mood or outfit, while Face Beauty and bokeh help users achieve a glamorous yet natural look.



Save precious memories in video format with the EIS Ultra Stable Video feature that stabilizes videos even those taken during high-octane activities and level up your editing skills with Face Beauty for Videos that turn raw footage into beautiful reels that clearly capture the highlights of your life.



Work smarter, play harder



Whatever your passion, vivo Y33s is the perfect partner with its 128GB ROM and 8GB+4GB Extended RAM that allows you to comfortably multitask—at work, at home and even at play.



With its Helio G80 processor, gamers can unleash their full potential and win every moment. Meanwhile, vivo’s Multi-Turbo 5.0 enhances data connection, system processor speed and power-saving performance to a whole new level.



Never worry about overheating even during intense gaming sessions with a liquid cooling solution across five components. Its huge 5,000mAh battery and 18W Flash Charge ensure that users have enough juice for whatever and wherever their day takes them. 



Combining all these specs and features together brings a super value-for-money device perfect for any kind of lifestyle.



Get the new vivo Y33s and focus on the moment in vivo stores and kiosks nationwide and via the vivo Official Stores in Lazada or Shopee for P12,999.



 



For more information about vivo’s products and services, visit www.vivoglobal.ph and follow vivo Philippines on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

