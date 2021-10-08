vivo introduces next imagery master in X70 co-engineered with Zeiss

Capture the extraordinary with the exceptional. With the new vivo X70, taking photos will rise to a whole other level.

MANILA, Philippines — Capture every single moment—from the mundane to the exceptional—with The Next Imagery Master, the vivo X70. The groundbreaking device continues to incorporate the trusted expertise of Zeiss optic technology with the latest in mobile technology.

The X70 builds on the partnership that started with the vivo X60 series—the device that revolutionized the way we share our world through images taken using the vivo imaging system co-engineered with the German leader in optics technology, Zeiss.

With its upgraded mobile performance and the Zeiss camera capabilities, the vivo X70, raises the bar further in how we capture the most extraordinary moments even in the most challenging photography situations.

Mobile imaging innovations

As the Next Imagery Master, the vivo X70 comes with an Ultra-Sensing Gimbal camera that uses Zeiss optical innovations and offers breakthrough innovations in mobile imaging technology.

Gain the power to master mobile night photography with the device’s Zeiss Superb Night Camera and AI Algorithm that allows users to preview and manually adjust the exposure intensity so they can achieve the photo they want, taking out the guesswork or waiting required to capture that perfect night shot.

Even night videos turn out superb with the improved night scene shooting effect that can handle even 0 Lux extreme environments.

Glare is also a thing of the past with the Zeiss T* Coating, a smart lens innovation that captures the pure colors of the night so photos remain clear even with scattered light sources.

While the Night Sports Mode allows for crisp images with high ISO, multi-frame stack noise reduction, optimization and secondary algorithm processing.

Capture ever-vivid portraits of your favorite subjects with stunning X70 features such as the classic Zeiss styles in Portrait Mode: Biotar, Distagon, Planar, Sonnar to create a bokeh effect with great depth of field in both foreground and background to highlight the portrait in a natural way.

The vivo X70 also features a ground-breaking combination with the Gimbal Reset Technology stabilization angle and reduces the frame crop. With these features, you have the power of DSLR portraiture at the palm of your hands.

For moments when you want to capture movement, it also presents cinematic-level videos and pictures. The vivo X70 supports standard HDR10+ video, editing and broadcasting and full-path support with its software algorithms. When it is time to share your video masterpiece, it stays true to its colors and your artistic vision.

The Zeiss Pro Cinematic Mode lets you express your creative side with video log mode, zoom supporting SAT, focus distance labeling, adjustable audio level, and immersive surveillance video interface.

Sleek performance

Beyond the stellar camera technology within its sleek 6.56-inch body, the vivo X70 also offers exceptional performance with a 12GB RAM alongside a hefty 256GB storage working on a flagship-level 6nm chip and a powerful vivo 5G platform, making it a phone that can easily keep up with you and your passions.

Go from 0-60% battery in no time with the phone’s 44W Flash charge on a 4,400mAh battery. Coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate, the vivo X70 is tailored for those who like to live to the fullest and push boundaries while telling their stories.

Experience Xceptional living with The Next Imagery Master and capture the best moments of your life with unparalleled camera technology and indulge with the new TWS 2e Series (P2,999) wireless earphones so you can have the great sound that resonates with you. The vivo X70, co-engineered with Zeiss, is available for pre-order beginning October 9 and retails for P34,999.

Visit https://www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-X70 or vivo Philippines on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more details.