Gadgets

                        
Up to P5,000 off: Get the best vivo deals on Shopee Tech Thursdays

                        

                        
September 7, 2021 | 10:40am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Experience the best-in-class vivo smartphones at the best prices at the Shopee Tech Thursday sale 
Photo Release

                        

                           
vivo is offering up to P5,000 off in discounts on select models every Thursday until November 25!



MANILA, Philippines — Go ahead and upgrade your phones and enjoy the top-notch performance of vivo smartphones as the leading smartphone brand is offering up to P5,000 off of select models on Shopee’s Tech Thursdays until November 25.



For those looking for new devices that can keep up with you, this is the perfect time to experience what makes a vivo smartphone best in its class as the sale is offering great discounts on models such as the Y12s, Y20i 2021, Y20s G (4GB+128GB) and many more.



With its 6.51-inch Halo Full View display, the vivo Y12s delivers HD+ resolution (1600 x 720) that allows for wide and immersive view for both streaming and gaming while filtering blue light to prevent eye strain. 



This, coupled with a side fingerprint scanner, a robust 5,000mAh battery, an AI Dual Camera at the rear (13MP+2MP) and an 8MP front camera, tick off everything an everyday user will need for their new phones without breaking the bank! 



The vivo Y12s is currently offered at a special sale price of P5,999 from an original price of P6,499 plus a P100 off voucher for a total of P600 in savings.



Meanwhile, for those who require a phone with a little more oomph in their devices but still have that affordable price tag, the vivo Y20i 2021 is the perfect companion. 



The phone comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 processor for unstoppable performance, alongside a 4GB RAM, and 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, is now being offered at P7,299 from its original price of P7,499 plus a P300 off voucher for a total of P500 in savings.



And for those looking for a gaming smartphone that can keep up with them but will not break the bank, the vivo Y20s G (4GB + 128GB) is perfect with its 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, an 8 MP front camera, and triple rear cameras. 



Get this smartphone for only P7,999, a steep discount from its original P8,999 price plus a P300 off voucher for a total of P1,300 in savings.



Other models currently on offer with amazing deals are the V20 which is down to P15,999 from P19,999 on top of a P1,000 voucher for a P5,000 total savings, the Y31 at P11,999 from P12,999 plus P500 off voucher for a total of P1,500 savings, the Y20s G (6GB+128GB) for P8,999

 




	
		

			Model
			Original Price
			Shopee Tech Thursdays
		

		

			V20
			P19,999
			P15,999
		

		

			Y31
			P12,999
			P11,999
		

		

			Y20s G (6GB+128GB)
			P9,999
			P8,999
		

		

			Y20s G (4GB+128GB)
			P8,999
			P7,999
		

		

			Y20i 2021
			P7,499
			P7,299
		

		

			Y12s
			P6,499
			P5,999
		

		

			Y1s
			P5,499
			P4,799
		

	






Enjoy more discounts with vouchers of up to P1,000 off for a minimum spend to get even better deals and get nationwide free shipping with every purchase. And get a P500 OFF midnight voucher for a minimum spend of P4,000 every Thursday until November 25 from 12 a.m to 2 a.m, limited to 500 collections.



    
	
  • P50 off voucher (no min spend)
    
	 
    • 
	
  • P100 off voucher (min spend P4,000)
    
	 
    • 
	
  • P300 off voucher (min spend P5,000)
    
	 
    • 
	
  • P500 off voucher (min spend P9,000)
    
	 
    • 
	
  • P1,000 off voucher (for V20 only)
    • 




 



For more details on the Shopee Tech Thursday sale, visit vivo Philippines on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Follow vivo Philippines' official page on Shopee to get updated on promo announcements and check out www.vivoglobal.ph for more product information.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

