vivo top 5G smartphone brand in APAC for second quarter of 2021 â€“ report

vivo top 5G smartphone brand in APAC for second quarter of 2021 – report

According to a report published last month by Strategy Analytics Inc., vivo has grown past other smartphone providers by capitalizing on the combination of leading technology and affordable prices.

MANILA, Philippines — Leading smartphone brand vivo has been named the top 5G smartphone vendor in Asia Pacific for the second quarter of 2021 according to global market solutions company Strategy Analytics Inc.

“vivo is the leading (5G) smartphone vendor in Asia Pacific, with annual shipment growth of 215%,” Yiwen Wu, senior analyst at Strategy Analytics, said.

In a report published last month, Wu noted that vivo has grown past other smartphone providers by capitalizing on the combination of leading technology and affordable prices.

Asia Pacific’s 5G smartphone shipments have more than doubled over the last year (up 110% annually).

vivo currently hold 18.2% market share in the Philippines making one of the top smartphone brands in the country, with growth attributable to the brand’s focus on introducing affordable devices including the Y12s and top-of-the-line smartphones like V21 and X60.

The Philippine smartphone market has continued its upward trajectory for the fourth consecutive quarter after posting 22.6% year-on-year growth on the second quarter of 2021 according to the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report released last month.

Meanwhile, 5G capable phones have accounted for more than 10% of total shipments in the second quarter of the year, growing by 56.1% from the previous quarter.

This, according to IDC, reflects the willingness of Filipinos to spend more for better functionality.

