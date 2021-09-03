Free Batman AR app launched for Batman Month

MANILA, Philippines — To mark Batman Month this September and DC Fandome on October 16, the first-ever augmented reality (AR) app DC: Batman Bat-Tech Edition was launched free for download on the Apple and Google Play stores.



In addition, the digital comic series "Batman Knightwatch" will be launching exclusively on the DC: Batman Bat-Tech Edition app. Readers can explore how the Knightwatch program was created and follow along with Batman and his Super Hero team as they take on Gotham’s City’s Super-Villains following a massive breakout at Arkham Asylum. Additional digital comics will be added to the app on a regular basis.



Apart from learning Batman's new technology through its AR storytelling features, users can play mini games, transform photos with AR face filters and stickers, read exclusive digital comics, watch Batman Bat-Tech themed video content and gain access to the Batcomputer, the super-computer where Batman’s tech secrets are stored.



The app is COPPA (Children's Online Privacy Protection Act) compliant and kids as young as six can play it. It is available in 13 languages.



Here's a rundown of DC: Batman Bat-Tech Edition app features:

Augmented reality (AR) missions: Users become a member of Batman’s new Knightwatch team and immerse themselves in original Batman crime-fighting missions. The AR provides a realistic 3D experience that draws upon engineering and design concepts to make Batman’s Bat-Tech come to life.

Mini games: Users can play a Batman-themed mobile driving game where players test their skills at driving the Batmobile; Batarang Practice where players face off against the clock and find out how many targets they can knock down; and the Grapnel Launcher game where players must run and jump while utilizing Batman's abilities to overcome obstacles.

AR face filters: Kids can transform into Batman, the Joker, Batgirl and more of Gotham City's most iconic characters using these fun filters and can save photos and share them with friends and family.

Sticker packs: Users can decorate photos with a variety of Batman-themed stickers, turning an ordinary shot into a cool Batman story.

Batman Bat-Tech video content: The app connects to the DCKids YouTube channel. A new series, entitled "Batman Science Lab" will launch this fall exploring the real-world applications of Batman's technology.

New missions, games, filters, sticker packs and video content will be added and updated on a regular basis to keep the app experience fresh and fun for kids.

Stay-at-home bonding with casual gaming

As families look for more ways to make the most of their stay-at-home time, AirConsole allows them to level up their bonding moments with its no-frills gaming set up for all ages, providing its users fun casual gaming without breaking the bank.

With AirConsole, users can experience cross-platform gaming by simply using a smartphone as its gamepad and computer web browsers, Android TVs, or tablets as the main screen, making it more affordable than traditional gaming setups.

The brand offers a vast selection of fun multiplayer games of different genres, including quizzes, sports, racing, strategy, cards, classic arcade, and party games, with over 160 titles to choose from.

Enjoy bonding with the whole family with its mini games, such as "The Neighborhood," a fun slingshot battle between two groups to destroy one's home for victory, and "Fling to the Finish," an obstacle-filled game that requires teamwork to overcome the other team while tethered to one another.

"We take this gaming experience to a whole new social dimension by enabling people to collaborate or challenge each other and therefore experience stronger social bonds and emotions in a collective setting," Anthony Cliquot, Chief Operating Officer of AirConsole, said.

Feel the rush with its adrenaline-pumping racing games, including its fun go-kart racing game "GoKartGo! Air!" and combat car racing title "Burnin' Rubber 5 Air." Meanwhile, sports lovers among family members can bring out their competitive side while staying at home with its array of sports games perfect for the Olympic season, such as its track-and-field game "Smoots Summer Games," minigolf extravaganza in "Golfriends," and its online arcade soccer battle "Golazo!"

A test of mind skills comes with its interactive quiz games "Trivia & User Quiz," "QuizWitz," "Can't Believe It's...," among others, while creative ones can engage in artsy games "fARTwork," and "Drawing Evolution."

All of these games, unique in-game content, and more premium features to level-up stay-at-home bonding with the family await users via SKY. Just download and subscribe to the official app to begin playing.

The brand's advantage over other casual games is its accessibility. "Players can play together without buying any additional hardware. All you need is a SKY TV box and the smartphones that you already have," Rafael Morgan, Head of Publishing at AirConsole, said.

With a Sky Fiber subscription, not only could games be played seamlessly online, but access to its Hero plan is also free for six months, which is worth P249 a month for non-SKY subscribers.

"Families can savor leveled-up bonding moments without digging deep into their budget, especially during this time when many look for ways to cope with the orders to stay at home," Alan Supnet, Head of SKY Broadband Products, said.

