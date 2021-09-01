







































































 




   

   









World's first 3D-printed bridge unveiled in Netherlands
Netherlands' Queen Maxima (R front) walks across a 3D-printed bridge during its opening on the Oudezijds Achterburgwal in Amsterdam on July 15, 2021.
                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 1, 2021 - 4:06pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Years after research and planning, a Dutch company unveiled the world's first 3D-printed footbridge in the Netherlands. 



The 40-foot bridge has been dubbed as a "living laboratory" in Amsterdam's Oudezijds Achterburgwal canal. 



Engineers from Imperial College in London facilitated the now operational bridge. 



In a news release, Imperial's professor Leroy Gardner said that the bridge is capable of withstanding pedestrian traffic, a technology that has not been created before.



"We have tested and simulated the structure and its components throughout the printing process and upon its completion, and it's fantastic to see it finally open to the public," he assured.



Co-contributor Craig Buchanan that the bridge can be a game-changer in the construction industry, with "huge potential for the future." 



"It has been fascinating and we are delighted that the structure is now ready to be used," he added.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

