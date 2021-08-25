







































































 




   

   









TECNO Mobile introduces Spark 7 Pro with awesome features for your dreams
Anything is possible with the Spark 7 Series, which ignites both inspiration and creativity through amazing features that are big enough for your dreams.
Take a step towards achieving your dreams and ignite inspiration with Spark 7 Pro!



MANILA, Philippines — As it celebrates its first anniversary, TECNO Mobile continues to inspire its young-at-heart global consumers to never stop pursuing excellence.



To mark this milestone event, the premium smartphone brand welcomes an awesome addition to its array of quality smartphones that are great to use for work, play, and online learning — the Spark 7 Series.



Anything is possible with the Spark 7 Series, which ignites both inspiration and creativity through amazing features that are big enough for your dreams.



Unbeatable features at such a steal



Get the extra spark of inspiration that you need to take that huge first step towards achieving your dreams. With its large storage capacity, Spark 7 helps you stay productive and also offers ample space to save important moments and memories that can motivate you to keep going.



  • Huge storage capacity of 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM
    
	 
  • Helio G80: 2.0GHz Octa Core Processor, capable of effortlessly running multiple apps at the same time
    
	 
  • HiOS 7.5 Operating System based on Android 11 with features that include WiFi Share, Phone Cloner and Smart Scanner
    
	 
  • 5000mAh battery that offers a standby time of up to 14 days, up to 18 hours of voice calling, 16 hours of web browsing, 22 hours of music playback when using earphones, 20 hours of video playback or 16 hours of offline gaming
    
	 
  • 6.6” HD+ Dot-in Screen with 720x1600 HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate
    
	 
  • 48 MP AI Triple Rear Camera with Quad Flash: 48MP Main Camera, 2MP Bokeh Lens, and AI Cam – with Quad Rear Flash, plus an 8MP Front Camera with Dual Front Flash for the perfect selfie, even in low light
    
	 
  • Smile Shot, which detects your smile automatically to instantly take a photo
    
	 
  • Professional shooting modes for capturing every dream moment, including Super Night Shot, Timelapse, Video Bokeh, and 2K
    
	 
  • Ultrathin body with fin-shaped design for a superior hand feel
    
	 
  • 3 eye-catching colors: Magnet Black, Alps Blue and Spruce Green
Spark 7 Pro is priced at P6,990 for 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM or P6,590 for 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM.



Get this smartphone at the TECNO Mobile Concept Store in SM North EDSA, as well as other partner retail stores.





You may also avail of the Spark 7 Variant with 3GB RAM + 64GB ROM for only P4,990 at TECNO Mobile’s online stores in Lazada and Shopee.



To further spark inspiration and creativity, every purchase of any TECNO Spark 7 Series smartphone will include a special collectible postcard that features designs by pop designer, Soleil Ignacio, and anime artist Melone Flavor.



Place these at your workstations or even your gaming areas to add a touch of art to your space, and help get your creative juices flowing.



Stay updated on exclusive deals and promos when you like and follow TECNO Mobile Philippines. Visit www.tecno-mobile.com/ph to learn more about your favorite smartphones and gadgets.




                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

