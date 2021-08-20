Score discounts, vouchers on OPPO gadgets at Shopee's Tech Thursdays this August

MANILA, Philippines — Every week starting today, August 19, OPPO will be offering exclusive discounts and vouchers through Shopee Gadget Zone’s Tech Thursdays. Enjoy up to 48% off on all OPPO gadgets, including best-selling Reno Series and A Series smartphones, as well as accessories like OPPO Enco X and OPPO Band B1!

Not to mention special vouchers, including P200 off on OPPO purchases with a minimum spend of P9,999, and a Shopee-wide 10% off voucher for purchases up to P500.

OPPO and Shopee kicked things off with a livestream at 12 p.m. on August 19 where viewers can win up to P500 vouchers, which can be redeemed with a minimum spend of P9,999.

On the same day, shoppers can also get a P100 voucher for OPPO purchases with a minimum spend of P3,999, and that is on top of the 48% weekly discount and Shopee-wide 10% off voucher.

Stay up-to-date on the latest gadgets and the best offers from OPPO through Shopee’s weekly shopping event.

To learn more, visit OPPO’s official website at www.oppo.com/ph or via the official Facebook page at OPPO Philippines.