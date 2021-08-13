5 must-haves for students and techies from ASUS back-to-school promo

MANILA, Philippines — As students start the new school year, they may find it hard to feel excited and motivated as they already miss attending face-to-face classes and seeing their classmates and teachers.

One way to encourage and motivate students is to appreciate their hard work in the past school year to defy the odds of online learning. Nothing speaks appreciation louder than giving them their much-deserved rewards—like new devices and equipment!

Whether you’re a student or a professional, you deserve to get the extra push you need to continue pursuing your passion and be incredible in what you’re doing, and ASUS is here to help you get that by making your tech needs easier to get!

With ASUS/ROG back-to-school promo, the devices you’ve been wanting to have now come with up to P18,000 worth of incredible promo discounts, bundles and freebies to make your purchase more rewarding!

School is here again and with the significant rise in at-home learning over the last 12 months, it's no surprise tech devices are among the most in-demand products out there at the moment.

Until August 31, ASUS and Republic of Gamers Philippines are holding their back-to-school promo and is offering up to P18,000 worth of bundles and up to P2,000 discounts across all their products from the Zenbook Series, Vivobook series, X Series, Zenfone 8 Series, ROG Phone 5 Series, ROG gaming laptops and backpacks, and even ASUS and ROG desktops.

Upon completion of every purchase, customers will be awarded the ASUS/ROG Back-to-School Package.

For bundled freebies, customers should register through this link.

This promo is valid at ASUS and ROG stores and accredited retailers nationwide, ASUS E-Store and other official online shops, including the ASUS and ROG brand stores on Lazada and Shopee.

To see the full list of discounted items, freebies and bundles available and participating outlets in the Philippines, visit https://bit.ly/ASUSROGCoolForSchool2021.