Score big back-to-school discounts on vivo smartphones at Shopee 8.8 Sale
Bargain hunters looking to buy a phone in time for school opening should seriously consider getting the vivo V20, Y12s, or Y20s G (4+128) at discounted prices at the Shopee 8.8 Sale from August 8 to 9. 
MANILA, Philippines — Back-to-school bargain hunters who need a brand-new cellphone in time for class opening should not miss out on the massive discounts from leading smartphone brand vivo at the Shopee 8.8 Sale.



From August 8 to 9, vivo shoppers can enjoy up to P4,000 price reduction on select phone models, including the V20, Y12s and Y20s G (4+128).



The ultra-slim vivo V20, with a standard retail price of P19,999, will be available at the Shopee 8.8 Sale at a reduced price of only P16,999, plus a P1,000 off voucher—for a massive total discount of P4,000!



Well-loved as a solid mid-range phone with premium specs, the vivo V20 sports an industry-leading 44MP Eye Auto Focus selfie camera, and a flagship-level 64MP rear camera.



A great value for money, the phone is powered with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Processor (2.3 GHz), an 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), and a 4,000mAh battery with flash charge technology.



Also available at a huge discount is vivo Y12s. Originally priced at P6,499, this stylish starter phone is made even more affordable for only P5,999, plus a P300 off voucher, for a total savings of P800.



The phone has a 13-megapixel main rear camera along with a 2-megapixel Bokeh camera up front. It also has MediaTek Helio P35 chip coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. And it ships with Android 10 layered with Funtouch OS 11 out of the box.



Those looking for a gaming-capable phone may opt for the light and slim vivo Y20s G (4GB+128GB). Normally priced at P8,999, the phone will be available for only P7,999, plus a P300 off voucher, buyers get to enjoy an awesome total savings of P1,300.



Equipped with a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 Gaming Processor, 4GB RAM, a 128GB ROM and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone has a triple-camera system led by a 13MP sensor and a front-facing selfie camera with an 8-megapixel sensor.



Take note, however, that stocks are running out on the vivo Y20s G (4GB+128GB), so if this guy’s your pick, better shop early! 



Four more vivo phone models are available for bargain-hunters from the two-day sale. They are the Y31, Y20i 2021, Y1s and the V21 5G.  



The bestselling vivo Y31 is discounted by a whopping P1,000 and will be available for a low price of P11,999, down from its standard retail price of P12,999.



On the other hand, the stylish vivo Y20i 2021 is marked down by P200, and can be bought for only P7,299, down from its usual price of P7,499. Meantime, the smooth and classy vivo Y1s is price-slashed by P600 and can be had for only P4,899, down from its original price of P5,499






To maximize their bargain-hunting expedition, shoppers can avail of vivo’s P500 OFF midnight voucher. It will be available for use on August 8, from 12 am to 2 am but limited only to the first 500 buyers, with a minimum purchase of P4,000. Be sure to add to cart in advance, to save on time. As soon as the clock strikes midnight, just check out the items, zero fuss! 



Five more handy vouchers will also be available during the two-day sale, together with the nationwide free shipping:



  • P50 off voucher (no min spend)
    
	 
  • P100 off voucher (min spend P4,000)
    
	 
  • P300 off voucher (min spend P5,000)
    
	 
  • P500 off voucher (min spend P9,000)
    
	 
  • P1,000 off voucher (for V20 only)
For more details on the Shopee 8.8 Sale, visit vivo Philippines on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You may also follow vivo Philippines' official page on Shopee to get updated on promo announcements and check out www.vivoglobal.ph for more product information.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

  • Latest
