OPPO Reno5 Series captures Metro Manila by night to #PictureLifeTogether
Check out some shots of Manila by night captured by the camera powerhouse smartphone, OPPO Reno5 Series that can preserve magnificent night time views in full definition. 
MANILA, Philippines — Living in an urban jungle like Manila, we sometimes take for granted the beauty of the city, as we go through our daily grinds as safely and as hurriedly as possible. But even in between all the concrete, nighttime shines a different light on the city. Bright lights and neon signs give a level of warmth that’s meant to be remembered and captured.



Through the lens of the OPPO Reno5 5G, even brightly lit areas in Makati CBD look like they’ve been captured by professional cameras with long shutter speeds.






With a 64MP rear quadcam matrix and a 44MP ultra clear front camera for Reno5 5G and a 32MP ultra clear front camera for Reno5 5G, you can take crisp, clear photos and videos even in lowlight.



Neon lights blaze in the city, especially around up and coming areas like Poblacion. The OPPO Reno5 5G’s 64MP Rear QuadCamera delivers extremely rich details and textures despite low light.






Its smart AI camera features, particularly the AI Video Highlight and Ultra Dark Mode, perfectly preserve color and detail to bring out the magic of nighttime, even those almost invisible to the naked eye, in your photos and videos.



Even without streetlamps, the city is aglow thanks to the hustle and bustle of the daily commute. The OPPO Reno5 5G’s Ultra Dark Mode combined with its Ultra Wide Angle lens beautifully capture details even in the sky and background to give a rich, layered nightscape photo.






With imaginative color processing, light processing and post-processing technology, you can take unique portrait videos and images with ease, thanks to the OPPO Reno5 Series’ powerful camera technology.



The superior image quality and detail-capturing capabilities, no matter the level of light available, make it the perfect smartphone for city slickers looking to capture the beauty of nighttime in their neighborhoods.



Reno5 5G retails at P23,999 and available via OPPO Brand Stores nationwide as well as via Shopee and Lazada. Additionally, the Reno5 4G variant now retails at P16,999 until July 31 only. Its original SRP is at P18,999.



 



To know more about the latest OPPO Reno5 series, visit the OPPO Flagship Store at Lazada and Shopee, the OPPO Philippines' official website at www.oppo.com.ph/ or its official Facebook page at OPPO Philippines.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

