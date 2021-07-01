







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
The elegant, compact and powerful vivo V21e
Elegant, compact and powerful. Nothing says “you can have it all” like sporting a vivo V21e running on an 8GB+3GB Extended RAM. 
Photo Release

                     

                        

                           
The elegant, compact and powerful vivo V21e

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2021 - 10:30am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Living without a mobile phone used to be a mere inconvenience at best, and a disadvantage at worst. Now that people’s work and lifestyle have gone digital, having a smartphone at hand is more essential now than ever..



For global smartphone brand vivo, there’s only one way for smartphones to truly multitask, and that is in style, with lag-free and smooth performance. That’s why the company recently released the V21 Series, including the vivo V21e. It features an 8GB + 3GB Extended RAM, giving consumers a virtually lag-free user experience.



This consumer-driven innovation allows vivo V21e, an 8GB phone, to readily “borrow” an additional 3GB of virtual memory space from internal storage and use it for RAM. Like the virtual RAM concept on desktops and laptops, the technique allows the V21e to function like a high-RAM phone at no extra cost to the user.



It runs as if it were on 11GB of RAM, giving the operating system and apps more memory to use, and the user plenty more reasons to smile about.



With the vivo V21e, you can simply just enjoy the phone and let its magic work quietly in the background.



Just passively enjoy how it feels just right, grasping your hand at its gorgeous 7.38mm width. You can also admire its smooth finish and color, in variants of Roman Black and Diamond Flare (Ultra-thin AG glass).



As for the phone’s remarkably massive 44MP front camera with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), along with a powerful 64MP rear camera, plus amazing graphics processing, users can have a top-notch fun experience in photography, even in low light conditions.



Equipped with Super Night Selfie, Dual-View Videos, and Motion Autofocus, professional-looking portraits and Instagram-worthy photos are just a few finger taps and screen swipes away.



The V21e also runs on Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 720G, a powerful game-centric, 8-core chipset, taking users to meet a lag-free gaming experience.



It helps that the V21e boasts AMOLED displays with HDR10+ certification, plus a huge 4000mAh battery, with 33W Flash Charge. The phone is so energy-efficient that all it needs is a fully charged battery to last a day.



At a price of just Php17,999, the vivo V21e is available at all vivo kiosks and stores, as well as at vivo’s official Lazada and Shopee stores.



 



For additional details on the vivo V21 Series, visit vivo’s Philippines on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages. Also check out the website at https://www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-V21e/.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      VIVO
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Chris Evans is TECNO's global brand ambassador
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Chris Evans is TECNO's global brand ambassador


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Chris Evans as TECNO’s brand ambassador debuted in TECNO’s May 4th product online launch event and global product...

                                                         


      

         

            
Gadgets
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 INFOGRAPHIC: How to elevate your creative workspace in the WFH era
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
INFOGRAPHIC: How to elevate your creative workspace in the WFH era


                              

                                                                  By Jap Tobias |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Creators always have the need for a dedicated workspace that inspires creativity and boosts productivity. This can be achieved...

                                                         


      

         

            
Gadgets
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gotta catch 'em all: Fan-made Pinoy Pok&eacute;mon game to launch demo this year &nbsp; &nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Gotta catch 'em all: Fan-made Pinoy Pokémon game to launch demo this year    


                              

                                                                  By Jade Yamanaka Gime |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Spearheaded by a Filipina web developer, a Philippine-inspired Pokémon fan-made game has been in the works for three...

                                                         


      

         

            
Gadgets
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Free, unlimited premium access to Canva for K-12 teachers
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Free, unlimited premium access to Canva for K-12 teachers


                              

                                                                  By Charlie Mae Perez |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The people behind an online editing application gave free and unlimited premium access to Filipino K-12 teachers to provide...

                                                         


      

         

            
Gadgets
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Freebies and discount you can get as vivo officially launches V21 series in Philippines
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
15 days ago

                              
                              
Freebies and discount you can get as vivo officially launches V21 series in Philippines


                              

                                 15 days ago                              


                                                            
Don’t miss out on the best selfie smartphone with P1,000 discount before June 15, and free Bluetooth speaker, TWS Earbuds,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Gadgets
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 This promo will get you a free Acer tablet!
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
21 days ago

                              
                              
This promo will get you a free Acer tablet!


                              

                                 21 days ago                              


                                                            
The Acer Swift or Spin laptops are packed with the latest mobile processors and elevated specs perfect in boosting your productivity....

                                                         


      

         

            
Gadgets
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with