INFOGRAPHIC: How to elevate your creative workspace in the WFH era
Creators always have the need for a dedicated workspace that inspires creativity and boosts productivity. This can be achieved by having the right setup and tech tools to help fight the creative block! 
INFOGRAPHIC: How to elevate your creative workspace in the WFH era

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

MANILA, Philippines — The creative life is not as fun and easy as people may think. It requires a lot of focus and inspiration so one can unleash the artist in them and start creating brilliant works. 



Creatives such as artists, musicians and social media creators also face what they call the “creative block.” This is their worst nightmare that prevents them from producing their usual output. They may be experiencing this more frequently in the work-from-home setup where it’s so easy to slump and get distracted. 



Hence the need for a dedicated workspace that inspires creativity and boosts productivity. This can be achieved by having the right setup and tech tools to help fight the creative block! 



Check this infographic for ways to elevate your creative workspace.










ZenBook Pro Duo 15: Made for creators



Powered by up to an Intel® Core™ i9 eight-core processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 GPU, the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) is a powerful dual-screen laptop that lets you get things done calmly, efficiently and smoothly.



The ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED is specially designed to help creators do best in their art by providing pixel-accurate display and other AI-powered features such as Dynamic Boost 2.0 from the NVIDIA® Geforce RTX™ 3070 GPU that lets you run creative apps faster!



What’s more is that the new tilting ASUS ScreenPad Plus, can make cross-screen multitasking and creativity even easier by revolutionizing your creative workflow in whatever it is that you need to do. 



For video editors, this means a better way to scroll through a video timeline, and for digital artists, this means an additional touch screen to draw on with the ASUS Pen. 



Music artists can use the ScreenPad Plus as another spacious deck to mix tracks, and game streamers can also take advantage of this playing and streaming at the same time without interruption on the main screen. 



Packed with the right specs and features, there’s no doubt that the new ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED proves itself to be the much-needed and well-deserved upgrade for creatives.



With all the changes and adjustments we’re making today, there’s no better time to elevate your creative workspace and move forward with ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED, the laptop of tomorrow! 





