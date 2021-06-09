This promo will get you a free Acer tablet!









































































 




   







   















MANILA, Philippines — Your multitasking goals are finally here! With #AcerOnePlusJuan promo, you can get a free Acer One 8 T2 tablet worth P5,990 when you buy an eligible Acer Swift or Spin laptop until June 15.



The Acer Swift or Spin laptops are packed with the latest mobile processors and elevated specs perfect in boosting your productivity. Pair it with the Acer One 8 T2 tablet and tick off things from your to-do list faster!



“With everything going digital from school to work, we came up with the idea of sharing an exclusive promo which can help individuals who work from home or study online. For every purchase of participating Acer Swift and Spin laptops, shoppers can get a free tablet. With this, learning or working from home can be much more flexible and convenient.” Acer Philippines General Manager Sue Ong-Lim said.







Participating Acer Swift and Spin models are as follows: Swift 3 SF13-53-50TE, SF314-59-51GR, SF314-59-5934, SF314-59-77ZC; Swift 3x SF314-510G-58EW, SF314-510G-75FV, SF314-510G-77HY; Swift 5 SF514-55TA-54J7, SF514-55TA-71C1; and Spin 5 SP513-54N-53X8, SP513-54N-73ZX.



What are you waiting for? Get your hands on this exciting deal and go to the nearest Acer store, authorized retailers, or order through Acer online store: https://store.acer.com/en-ph/.



 



To know more about this promo, you may visit Acer’s Official online platforms: FacebookInstagramTwitter or its website at www.acer.com.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

