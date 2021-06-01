







































































 




   







   















Freebies and discount you can get as vivo officially launches V21 series in Philippines
Upgrade your selfie game ahead of everyone when you pre-order vivo V21 5G and V21e fromJune 1 to 4. The vivo V21 5G isthe thinnest 5G-capable selfie phone in the market today, which along with the V21e, gets you on top of all your fun photography needs. Both slim phones are packed with heavy-weight camera features allowing you to take professional-looking portraits in a snap.
MANILA, Philippines — Staunch gadget hunters on the lookout for the much-anticipated Philippine release of vivo V21 5G and V21e may now pre-order from June 1 to 4.



Each phone is bundled with an exclusive set of premium freebies, like Bluetooth speaker, and earbuds, on top of a generous screen warranty.



Power-packed with exciting camera features, the ultra-sleek vivo V21 5G retails at P23,999. Prized as the thinnest 5G-capable selfie phone in the market today, it is bundled with a premium-grade Bluetooth speaker, plus a 6-month screen warranty, collectively valued at P4,999. See the full features at https://www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-V21-5g/.



Budget savvy buyers can opt for the much-more affordable slim and fun vivo V21e, retailing at only P17,999. When pre-ordered, it comes bundled with Bluetooth-enabled TWS Earbuds, and 6 months screen warranty, for a total freebie value of P3,499. Learn more about this new smartphone at https://www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-V21e/.



The vivo V21 Series takes your photography to the next level with its easy to use, expert-grade camera features that allows you to take professional-looking portraits in a jiffy—thus, earning the nickname “the new portrait master!”



The ultra-sleek V21 5G is available in two captivating colors. Sunset Dazzle and Dusk Blue (AG Matte Glass). Giving it a matchless, eye-candy appeal is its ultra slim width of just 7.29mm—the thinnest 5G-capable smartphone in the market today.



The phone’s stunning, lightweight look only matches its heavy-weight portrait picture-making capabilities, which rivals those taken with professional cameras. This vivo magic also allows users to enjoy Dual Selfie Spotlight, Dual-View Video, and Ultra Stable Selfie Video. Providing the main backbone is vivo’s reliable 44MP OIS Self Portrait, and 64MP OIS Night Camera.



Its use of Dimensity 800U 5G Processor, 8GB + 3GB Extended RAM, and 90Hz High Refresh Rate, allow users to enjoy a smooth and high-functioning, all-day performance.



Meantime, the slim and fun V21e is available in two exciting colors, Roman Black and Diamond Flare (Ultra-thin AG glass). Just as gorgeous, it sports an ultra slim width of 7.38mm.



The phone is primed and ready for all your snappy, fun photography adventures. Equipped with 44MP Eye Autofocus Self Portrait, and 64MP Night Camera, it enables users to enjoy Instagram-quality, Super Night Selfie, Dual-View Videos, and Motion Autofocus.



Its use of Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 720G, 8GB + 3GB extended RAM, and 33W FlashCharge technology (Type-C) makes for a truly satisfying user experience.  



Experience the vivo V21 Series ahead of everyone by pre-ordering from June 1 to 4. Customers who will pre-order just need to pay a P500 downpayment, which will be deducted to the phone’s retail price.



When claiming the device, simply present a valid, government-issued identification, receipt of the down payment, the claiming voucher (plus a Letter of Authorization if a representative will claim it).



Beginning June 5, vivo’s V21 Series will be available in select vivo stores. The V21e will also have a PHP 1,000 off sale on its first week, from June 1 to 15. Users can get it at P16,999 from its original price of P17,999.



 



For more details, visit https://www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-V21e/or visit vivo Philippines on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The new phones are also available for purchase at vivo’s official Lazada and Shopee stores.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

