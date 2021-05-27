







































































 




   







   















How vivo X60 with world-class ZEISS optics creates stunning photos
Left photo: An ultra-wide portrait of Rhian Ramos shot by Kharren Granada using vivo X60 Pro Sports Mode; Right photo: A vividly-lit portrait of the actress in a dark setting shot by Xander Angeles using vivo x60’s HDR Super Night Portrait.
How vivo X60 with world-class ZEISS optics creates stunning photos

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2021 - 10:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
Enjoy the performance of a professional camera through a smartphone with the vivo X60, now available in all vivo stores nationwide and vivo’s official Lazada and Shopee stores



MANILA, Philippines — Gone are the days when people would bring point-and-shoot cameras or DSLRs to capture the best memories of a night out, a special occasion, or a normal everyday life.



Today, with cutting-edge technology being integrated into smartphones, everyone can snap a perfectly-lit and ‘Gram-worthy photo with just a tap on their phones.



Enter vivo X60—a smartphone that can take professional-quality photos and more, thanks to the powerful technology of leading optics expert, ZEISS.



The all-new X60 series redefines mobile phone photography experience through enhanced photography functions as well as improved imaging effects through excellent aberration control, better image quality, and other exciting features.



So whether they are shooting a landscape, a selfie or even a video, they can do so creatively and with ease through excellent visual control.







The vivo X60 in Shimmer Blue. Experience next-level smartphone photography as vivo co-engineers their flagship phone with optics expert ZEISS.

Photo Release









Unparalleled focus



One thing that users look for in a smartphone camera is its ability to shoot crystal-clear portraits even in low-light.



The vivo X60 series incorporates the HDR Super Night Portrait, letting image subjects be in sharp focus against a softly blurred background. With this, users can add an artistic touch to their night portraits and close-up shots.



Bright, even in the night



There’s something dramatic about dimly-lit scenes that makes night photography a fascinating experience for photographers and enthusiasts alike.



The vivo X60 series brings in the Extreme Night Vision 2.0. This gives the benefit of a massive f/1.79 aperture and a high-precision noise reduction algorithm, so people can put out striking night images even when it’s dark.



Captures every move



Because some (quick) moments are just too good to miss, the motion detection in the vivo X60 series allows users to take impeccable shots, even in a snap. They can have photos in focus even when shooting live-action sports, or when capturing the precious moments of their kids.







Seize the most precious moments of childhood with vivo X60’s Kids Snapshot Feature that can follow  their every move.

Photo Release









All-around stability



Bid shaky videos goodbye and say hello to smooth and motion-stabilized ones. The enhanced pivoted support in the vivo X60 series recognizes X/Y/Z axis rotations, while counteracting unwanted hand movements.



Given this feature and the X60's enhanced OIS and EIS, people can shoot high-quality videos with guaranteed smooth and steady flow.



With vivo and ZEISS co-engineering the vivo X60 series, users can bank that they can only create high-quality photos like no other. They can be confident that the technology behind it works together to give them a seamless and elevated mobile phone photography experience.



 



For more details on this new smartphone, visit https://www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-X60/ or visit vivo Philippines on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The X60 is now available for purchase at P34,999, in all vivo stores nationwide and via vivo’s official Lazada and Shopee stores.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

