What can you get from smartphones under P5,000? Redmi 9A, 9C have answers

MANILA, Philippines — Smartphones used to be our status symbols, coming in prices that young adults, everyday Filipino workers, and even small business owners can barely afford.

Fortunately, we now live in a time where technology is made more accessible through phones that are developed with price and functionality in mind.

Enter Redmi 9A and 9C, Xiaomi’s successful budget phones that prove you don’t need to spend a fortune to find the right smartphone. In fact, a reasonably-priced phone under P5,000 might be more than adequate for your day-to-day needs.

If you’re one who loves a good bargain, here’s what you can get from smartphones priced under P5,000:

1. A 6.53-inch HD+ display

with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. Philstar.com/Jap Tobias Both Redmi 9A and 9C feature a 6.53-inch HD+ dot dropwith TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification.

With remote work and online classes being the norm during the pandemic, we are more attached to our screens than ever before.

To offer a better viewing experience, both Redmi 9A and 9C feature a 6.53-inch HD+ dot drop with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. This gives a larger display that is friendly to the eyes even after hours of reading or writing on your phone.

The tall HD+ screens make screen viewing more comfortable with three display modes: Reading mode for digital readers; Dark mode for the night owls; and Sunlight mode for those who use their phones in bright sunshine and need extra screen visibility, like delivery riders!

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias These devices have a large display that is friendly to the eyes even after hours of reading or writing on your phone.

Perfectly fit for those who are on a budget, the 1600x720 HD+ resolution of both phones is also not bad especially if you need to save on mobile data by watching 720p videos online.

Both Redmi 9A and 9C provide an immersive display that’s enough for entertainment, schooling and even working. Their display feature makes them a good steal for their price under P5,000!

2. Long-lasting battery life

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias Under the hood of both 9A and 9C is a tough 5,000mAh high-capacity battery that can power hours of video calls for schooling or work.

Nowadays, good battery life has become a must for users who rely on their phones to finish work deliverables, join office alignments, or attend online classes.

Luckily, under the hood of both 9A and 9C is a tough 5,000mAh high-capacity battery that complements their processors.

Redmi 9A features the fast and smooth MediaTek Helio G25, allowing you to squeeze more battery juice and can last you to up to 34 days of standby-battery time, or 19 hours of video playback and 38 hours of call.

Meanwhile, Redmi 9C has a standby-battery time of 27 days and can power 32 hours of calls or 21 hours of video playback. It is also one of the earlier smartphones to be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor, making it capable to deliver more reliable performance and responsive experience.

The great news here is that Xiaomi also makes sure you’re able to get the most out of your hard-earned money by increasing the battery longevity of the Redmi 9A and 9C by 25%, making the phones useable and chargeable every day for more than two years without degrading the batteries.

3. Great value for money

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias Budget phones under P5,000, like the Redmi 9A and 9C, are packed with features that might be more than adequate for your day-to-day needs.

Xiaomi knows that the struggle is real, and so they are dropping the price of the Redmi 9A and 9C in support of local communities while upgrading their lives with the latest features-packed smartphones.

From P4,690, the Redmi 9A (3GB+64GB) is now only P4,490, while the Redmi 9C (2GB+32GB), previously P5,290, is now down at P4,990! These compelling entry-level smartphones are now friendlier to the pocket. There's also the 3GB+64GB variant of Redmi 9C, for better performance and bigger storage, priced at only P5,690!

Redmi 9A and 9C pretty much cover the basics, and they cover them well! Apart from battery and display, both models offer great value for money in other departments such as camera and design.

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias The Redmi 9A and 9C sport a simple yet polished textured design to prevent fingerprints and keep the phones looking simple and bold.

Sporting a versatile 13MP rear AI triple camera with macro lens, the Redmi 9C can capture decent images in placed with good natural lighting, while the Redmi 9A comes with a simpler camera set-up that can also do you well in casual photography.

Both come with 5MP front cameras, useful enough in taking selfies and looking better in your video calls.

In terms of design, the Redmi 9A and 9C sport a simple yet polished textured design to prevent fingerprints and keep the phones looking simple, bold and pristine. The 9C also features a rear fingerprint sensor aside from the AI Face Unlock that is also available in Redmi 9A.

Be it for your Zoom calls or small business, or your mangas or school readings, the Redmi 9A and 9C will not disappoint with their offerings priced under P5,000! Indeed, these phones are the right choice to make if you are on a tight budget!

For more information about the Xiaomi Redmi 9A and 9C, visit Xiaomi Philippines' Facebook page. You may also get these phones online from Xiaomi's flagship store in Lazada.