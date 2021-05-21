vivo launches X60 series co-engineered with ZEISS in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — vivo has officially released the X60 series of professional photography flagship smartphones in the Philippines.

The latest series marks the inaugural vivo devices to be conceived in collaboration with ZEISS, a global leader in optics and opto-electronics.

Featuring cutting-edge design, the X60 series signifies vivo’s commitment to deliver the ultimate mobile photography experience.

Redefining mobile photography with ZEISS

The X60 series integrates the user-oriented innovation of vivo and the outstanding expertise in mobile imaging of ZEISS. The combined best-in-class optical lenses, sensors, image processing algorithms and diverse multi-modal features allow users to enjoy camera technologies that were previously only limited to professional photographers.

“vivo is excited to give consumers the best mobile photography experience by leveraging the capabilities of ZEISS, a legend in the world of optics for 175 years,” Spark Ni, senior vice president and CMO of vivo, said.

“Smartphones have become an extension of the consumer’s lifestyle to record and capture the joy-inspired moments of their lives, causing mobile photography to become a critical part of user experience. We have collaborated with ZEISS to bring unparalleled sharpness, clarity and image quality to vivo smartphones," Ni added.

Key to the X60 series’ top-notch photography capabilities lies in its groundbreaking vivo ZEISS co-engineered imaging system.

Photo Release Actress Rhian Ramos stuns in the vivo X60 ZEISS Biotar Portrait Style, a feature that will be made available for the first time in vivo smartphones. Photo taken by Master Photographer Xander Angeles using the vivo X60 5G.

The X60 model has three rear cameras (48MP + 13MP + 13MP), as well as a 32MP front camera. The ZEISS logo has been emblazoned on the lens, while the ZEISS Vario-Tessar trademark is engraved beneath the cameras, fitting for the professional photography flagship device that is sure to turn heads.

For the first time, users can also access ZEISS Biotar Portrait Style on the vivo X series. This new feature allows users to create customized professional portraits, with an unprecedented ability to render center sharpness and unique swirly harmonious bokeh.

Bringing advanced imaging features to users

The camera system of the X60 supplements the enhancement of image details and sharpness to help users get ultra-HD images.

It utilizes a VIS 5-axis video stabilization technology, allowing users to obtain clear shots of objects in dynamic motion with greater accuracy.

The Extreme Night Vision 2.0 helps users to recreate the million shades of night with a single tap, capturing the impressive expanse of the night through vivo’s innovative AI noise reduction algorithm.

Users may also choose between HDR Super Night Portrait, Ultra-Wide Night Mode, Super Pano, Pro Sports Mode, Kids Snapshot, and Starry Sky, amongst many others.

Optimal power and flagship performance

The vivo X60 series sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor that promises smoother daily user experiences.

With a substantial boost in CPU and GPU performance, these energy efficient processors contain integrated 5G basebands that can make the user’s 5G wireless network lightning fast with minimal latency1. To accelerate the speed of its flagship processor, the X60 series also come with UFS 3.1 ultrafast flash memory to meet consumers’ need for running and storage.

Optimizing users’ sensory experience, the vivo X60 series features a 120Hz refresh rate2 and 240Hz response rate running on an edge-to-edge AMOLED display. The industry leading 120Hz refresh rate allows for effortless scrolling and viewing, while the 240Hz response rate induces an ultra-responsive touch screen to optimize user performance in gaming or occupational capacities.

Additionally, the X60 series has been awarded with certifications including HDR10+, SGS Eye Care Display, SGS Seamless and Hi-Res Audio; consumers can look forward to vivid clarity with stunning displays, leading to rich and immersive visuals that won’t strain the eyes after long periods of usage.

Ultra-thin design with premium aesthetics

The X60 boasts a stunning 6.56-inch flexible Ultra O Screen containing a 3.96mm front camera punch hole centered at the top with ultra-narrow bezels.

Photo Release The rear cameras are encased within the vivo X60 series’ New Dual-Tone Step, an ingenious layered design that refrains from an otherwise bulky look.

Exuding elegant 3D curvature with futuristic aesthetics, the X60 series has carried on the elegance of the X50 with super slender curves and a sleek silhouette. The contours are more captivating than ever and adorned with a choker—a beautiful band that runs along the top edge to complete a picture of grace.

The rear cameras are encased within the vivo X60 series’ New Dual-Tone Step, an ingenious layered design that refrains from an otherwise bulky look. Fashioned in thin cascading panels that rise in subtle steps, the Dual-Tone Step integrates all of the professional-grade imaging technologies and photography features co-engineered with ZEISS.

As slim as 7.36mm and weigh from 176g3, the latest models are available in Shimmer Blue or Midnight Black.

With Shimmer Blue, users can experience the visual radiance and feel the eternal hope of a sunrise, comprised of soft blue and purple hues that peek through the morning mist. Midnight Black is a powerful colorway that envelopes consumers in the tranquil summer night sky, allowing them to feel the fervor and passion hidden within—the energy of life.

The X60 will be available in vivo stores nationwide on May 22, Saturday.

The X60 will be available in vivo stores nationwide on May 22, Saturday.

For more details on this new smartphone, visit https://www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-X60/