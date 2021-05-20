







































































 




   







   















Audio experience goes up a notch with stylish realme Buds Q2
This newest addition to the brand’s full-circle TechLife ecosystem promises elevated style, better performance, and improved audio quality for an upgraded listening experience.
Audio experience goes up a notch with stylish realme Buds Q2

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - May 20, 2021 - 6:30pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — With our day-to-day activities becoming largely driven by digital connectivity, wireless audio products have become a valuable part of our tech arsenal. Whether you are joining countless online meetings for work, or running some errands on the go, quality earphones are sure to enhance your listening experience. 



This is why realme has brought the realme Buds Q2, its latest True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, to Philippine shores on May 20.



This newest addition to the brand’s full-circle TechLife ecosystem promises elevated style, better performance, and improved audio quality for an upgraded listening experience.



Packing an IPX4 water resistance rating, you can use this audio gear while working out or in light rain.

The Buds Q2 stands out with its trendsetting design inspired by kaleidoscopes. Coming in two colorways of sleek Black and stylish Blue, the eye-catching design are also extremely lightweight. Each bud weighs in at 4.1g, making them comfortable to wear for long hours.



Don’t let its snazzy look fool you, these earbuds are tougher than they look. Packing an IPX4 water resistance rating, you can use this audio gear while working out or in light rain.



Better listening experience



Play your tunes non-stop with the realme Buds Q2’s long battery life. On a single charge, the buds can last for three hours of calls and five hours of continuous music playback. When you’ve used all of that juice up, you can power them back up again with the charging case, which will give you a total of 20 hours of use.



The earbuds cater to audiophiles, coming equipped with 10mm dynamic bass boost drivers to deliver incredible sound partnered with deep and powerful bass. They also work with realme’s updated Bass Boost+ solution to add more layers to the bass and real, heart-thumping music.







Want to change the music without taking your phone out of your pocket? Just give the realme Buds Q2 a tap.

There’s something for gamers, too, as the Buds Q2 promise 88ms super low latency in Gaming Mode for a perfect sync between video and audio while playing games or watching movies.



For calls, these buds have Environmental Noise Cancellation, which reduces noise in the background during calls so the other person can hear you more clearly.



Unparalleled connectivity and control



As soon as you pick up them up from the charging case, the earbuds will automatically pair with your device. Thanks to Bluetooth 5.0, you can keep the music playing even if you’re up to 10 meters away from your phone.



Want to change the music without taking your phone out of your pocket? Just give the realme Buds Q2 a tap. Aside from music controls, the intelligent touch control lets you answer and end calls as well as activate gaming mode.



The realme Buds Q2 will be available first on Shopee on May 21 at exactly 12 a.m., for a suggested retail price of P1,290 with a limited time offer of P400 off. It will be available at regular price in select realme concept stores, kiosks, and partner dealers nationwide starting May 22.



The realme Buds Q2 makes a great addition to the brand’s TechLife ecosystem, which aims to make every young Filipino live more conveniently and efficiently daily with a full-circle digital experience driven by a powerful mix of audio, wearables, smart TVs, smart home devices and smartphones.



 



For more info and updates on the realme Buds Q2, follow realme on Facebook at facebook.com/realmePhilippines, @realme_PH on Twitter and @realmephilippines on Instagram. #QualityAudioStylishDesign #realmeTechLife. 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

