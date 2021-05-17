5 best vivo Y series smartphones with top-notch style, performance

MANILA, Philippines — The vivo Y series has provided smartphone users an impeccable lineup of value-for-money devices that have stylish designs, crystal clear displays and long-lasting batteries.

These phones are proof that in a period of increased digital activity, going for online passions need not be expensive.

In more than 20 handsets released in the best-selling vivo Y series so far, here are the five latest favorites in terms of style and performance.

1. Projecting high definition displays with vivo Y20i

For gaming and entertainment fans, the vivo Y20i is the ultimate immersive experience for screens in smartphones that are worth less than P10,000.

The 6.51-inch Halo FullView Display is among the most vibrant in entry-level devices. Sealing the excitement is the smartphone’s Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and hardworking battery that provide lag-free, longer games.

2. Capturing fine moments with the triple rear camera in vivo Y30

Here’s another phone that is packed with a 5,000 mAh battery with games capability also enhanced by the Multi-Turbo 3.0. vivo Y30, however, has something extra for photo enthusiasts: its triple rear cameras that are stylishly stacked in a compact structure.

Aside from gaming, the phone is also perfect for mobile photography with its 13-megapixel main camera complemented with a 2-megapixel macro camera and another 2-megapixel bokeh camera.

3. Hyped up for all-day fun with the vivo Y31

The Y31’s most notable improvement from its predecessor, the vivo Y30, is its 48-megapixel main front camera. The triple rear camera, also with macro and bokeh support, is maximized for all-day fun with the phone’s long-lasting battery and 18W fast charge.

Making the Y31 more stylish is 8.38-mm slim design which is highlighted with a side fingerprint unlock.

4. Longer winning moments in Y20s [G]

Designed specifically with gamers in mind, this smartphone is supported with the Helio G80 Gaming Processor which loads game apps seamlessly and maximizes internet connectivity better.

Aside from being boosted with a powerful gaming engine, the Y20s [G] also supports longer game play with its powerful battery and 18W fast charge that are kept in stunning colors of Obsidian Black and Purist Blue.

5. Powered up with the seamless performance of the Y12s

This newly-released summer of 2021 smartphone dazzles in its 6.51-inch Halo FullView Display with HD resolution 1600x720.

The side-mounted fingerprint unlock makes this phone more trendy which helps gamers access its Multi-Turbo 3.0-powered processor easily, and makes availability of the powerful dual camera to photo enthusiasts effortless.

The difference in priority specs and breakthrough innovations propel the vivo Y series as a best-selling collection of smartphones. It is, however, in equipping users with inexpensive devices for them to pursue their passions that makes the Y series an exciting smartphone lineup.

The vivo Y series phones are available in vivo stores nationwide.

For more details, visit https://www.vivoglobal.ph/ or visit vivo Philippines on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The Y12s is also available for purchase at vivo’s official Lazada and Shopee stores.