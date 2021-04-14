THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Get a FREE TWS earphone when you preorder the new vivo Y20s [G]
Preorder the gaming-ready vivo Y20s (G) from April 10 to 15 for only P9,999 to take home free True Wireless Stereo earphones.
Photo Release

Top-notch gaming smartphone vivo Y20s [G] is now available

(Philstar.com) - April 14, 2021 - 9:00am

Get the new phone until April 15 to take home a pair of free earphones

MANILA, Philippines — Enthusiasts can now take their game to the next level without spending much on their smartphone since the vivo Y20s [G] is now available in select stores nationwide.

Aside from the model’s top-notch gaming features, exciting news is the free True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones which comes in every purchase of the new vivo smartphone until April 15.

vivo Y20s [G]’s smooth performance will not just look good, it will also sound good with the freebie TWS earphones. Its lag-free display complemented by incredible audio takes the thrill of gaming to new heights—all for P9,999.

The launch of the vivo Y20s [G] is highly anticipated as its features outperform other handsets in its price range. Its main gaming advantage is the MediaTek Helio G80 octacore gaming processor, which ensures the handset’s accurate performance.

This processor creates a highly responsive user experience, fast artificial intelligence recognition in AI-supported games, extra accurate positioning engine especially for navigation-heavy games, and high-speed connectivity with the prompt response between smartphone and cell tower.

Another exciting gaming breakthrough in the vivo Y20s [G] is its capability to foresee incoming issues. The Multi-Turbo 3.0 predicts system abnormalities caused by third-party apps and solves problems even before they occur.

With the active gaming lifestyle requiring users to jump from one mobile app to another, vivo Y20s [G] takes care of game load times with the HyperEngine Game Technology. It also fixes latency issues by managing multiple networks.

Storing more gaming programs in your smartphone will not be a challenge as well since vivo Y20s [G] has a generous 6GB and 128GB RAM + ROM capacity.

Today’s generation of gamers go beyond speed in their machines. They also look into longer gaming time and visual quality. The vivo Y20s [G] boasts a long lasting battery of 5,000mAh and a 6.51-inch HD+ display.

It is clear that the vivo Y20s [G] has advanced features to provide users with an optimum gaming experience.

Get this new performance phone now until April 15 in vivo stores and kiosks nationwide to get the freebie TWS earphones.

 

For more details about the vivo Y20s [G], visit www.vivo.com/ph or follow vivo Philippines on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

VIVO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Moshi introduces the world&rsquo;s first foldable 360&deg; UV sanitizer: Deep Purple&trade;
20 hours ago
Moshi introduces the world’s first foldable 360° UV sanitizer: Deep Purple™
20 hours ago
The foldable UV sanitizer is embedded with a transparent LumiClear™ platform, which elevates your belongings to give...
Gadgets
fbfb
Get free earphones when you preorder upcoming vivo Y20s [G]
Sponsored
4 days ago
Get free earphones when you preorder upcoming vivo Y20s [G]
4 days ago
Preorder period runs from April 10 to 15.
Gadgets
fbfb
Speed up your gaming experience with the new vivo Y20s [G]
Sponsored
4 days ago
Speed up your gaming experience with the new vivo Y20s [G]
4 days ago
Preorders come with a free pair of True Wireless Earphones.
Gadgets
fbfb
vivo&rsquo;s iQOO 7 wins 2021 Red Dot Award for product design
8 days ago
vivo’s iQOO 7 wins 2021 Red Dot Award for product design
8 days ago
vivo’s iQOO 7 smartphone won the 2021 Red Dot Award for product design, thanks to its outstanding layout that gives...
Gadgets
fbfb
Asus Zenbook Duo 14 or Zenbook 13: Which laptop is right for you?
Sponsored
19 days ago
Asus Zenbook Duo 14 or Zenbook 13: Which laptop is right for you?
By Jap Tobias,Jap Tobias | 19 days ago
With two powerful laptops like the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED, how do you choose which one is right for...
Gadgets
fbfb
Lenovo Yoga 9i: This laptop-tablet hybrid gets things done in style
26 days ago
Lenovo Yoga 9i: This laptop-tablet hybrid gets things done in style
By James Relativo | 26 days ago
If you're looking for a solid work laptop and have the buck to spare for comfort and portability, you might want to check...
Gadgets
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with