Get free earphones when you preorder upcoming vivo Y20s [G]

MANILA, Philippines — Enthusiasts can now take their game to the next level without spending so much on their devices with the upcoming release of the vivo Y20s [G].

Further exciting gamers, aside from the model’s top-notch gaming features, are the free True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones that you get when you preorder the new vivo smartphone from April 10 to 15.

vivo Y20s [G]’s smooth performance will not just look good, it will also sound good with the freebie TWS earphones. Its lag-free display complemented by incredible audio takes the thrill of gaming to new heights—all for P9,999.

The launch of the vivo Y20s [G] is highly anticipated as its features outperform other handsets in its price range. Its main gaming advantage is the MediaTek Helio G80 octacore gaming processor, which ensures the handset’s accurate performance.

This processor creates a highly responsive user experience, fast artificial intelligence recognition in AI-supported games, extra accurate positioning engine especially for navigation-heavy games, and high-speed connectivity with the prompt response between smartphone and cell tower.

Another exciting gaming breakthrough in the vivo Y20s [G] is its capability to foresee incoming issues. The Multi-Turbo 3.0 predicts system abnormalities caused by third-party apps and solves problems even before they occur.

With the active gaming lifestyle requiring users to jump from one mobile app to another, vivo Y20s [G] takes care of game load times with the HyperEngine Game Technology. It also fixes latency issues by managing multiple networks.

Storing more gaming programs in your smartphone will not be a challenge as well since vivo Y20s [G] has a generous 6GB and 128GB RAM + ROM capacity.

Today’s generation of gamers go beyond speed in their machines. They also look into longer gaming time and visual quality. The vivo Y20s [G] boasts a long lasting battery of 5,000mAh and a 6.51-inch HD+ display.

It is clear that the vivo Y20s [G] has advanced features to provide users with an optimum gaming experience.

Preorder this new performance phone from April 10 to 15 in vivo stores and kiosks nationwide to get the freebie TWS earphones.

