Speed up your gaming experience with the new vivo Y20s [G]

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile gaming has continued to increase in popularity since the first lockdown was announced more than a year ago. With this, vivo has worked nonstop to upgrade the industry-leading gaming technology packed in its smartphones.

Their latest innovation is the soon-to-be-launched vivo Y20s [G]. Priced at P9,999, this is a budget smartphone loaded with features that will provide users a smooth and high-performing gaming experience.

Powered by high-octane processor

Engineered for the ultimate gaming experience, the vivo Y20s [G] is powered by a MediaTek Helio G8O gaming processor that optimizes performance and effectively manages all the smartphone’s resources.

Complementing this is the smartphone’s 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM which eliminates lag and provides enough space for all your gaming needs.

Beyond gaming, the high-octane processor also gives vivo’s leading AI camera technology a boost, perfectly utilizing the vivo Y20s [G]’s triple camera setup which consists of a 13MP Main, 2MP Bokeh and 2MP Macro lenses.

Nonstop gaming experience

All of these specs are supported by a powerful 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge technology that will allow users to keep playing and winning the games they want whenever they want.

Speed up your game with the new vivo Y20s [G], available for preorder from April 10 to 15 in vivo stores and kiosks nationwide.

When you preorder on those dates, you get a free pair of vivo True Wireless Earphones worth P2,499.

For more information, visit vivoglobal.ph or https://www.facebook.com/vivo.philippines.