THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Speed up your gaming experience with the new vivo Y20s [G]
The vivo Y20s [G] is a budget smartphone loaded with powerful gaming specs.
Photo Release

Speed up your gaming experience with the new vivo Y20s [G]

(Philstar.com) - April 9, 2021 - 5:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile gaming has continued to increase in popularity since the first lockdown was announced more than a year ago. With this, vivo has worked nonstop to upgrade the industry-leading gaming technology packed in its smartphones.

Their latest innovation is the soon-to-be-launched vivo Y20s [G]. Priced at P9,999, this is a budget smartphone loaded with features that will provide users a smooth and high-performing gaming experience.

Powered by high-octane processor

Engineered for the ultimate gaming experience, the vivo Y20s [G] is powered by a MediaTek Helio G8O gaming processor that optimizes performance and effectively manages all the smartphone’s resources.

Complementing this is the smartphone’s 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM which eliminates lag and provides enough space for all your gaming needs. 

Beyond gaming, the high-octane processor also gives vivo’s leading AI camera technology a boost, perfectly utilizing the vivo Y20s [G]’s triple camera setup which consists of a 13MP Main, 2MP Bokeh and 2MP Macro lenses.

Nonstop gaming experience

All of these specs are supported by a powerful 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge technology that will allow users to keep playing and winning the games they want whenever they want.

Speed up your game with the new vivo Y20s [G], available for preorder from April 10 to 15 in vivo stores and kiosks nationwide.

When you preorder on those dates, you get a free pair of vivo True Wireless Earphones worth P2,499.

 

For more information, visit vivoglobal.ph or https://www.facebook.com/vivo.philippines.

VIVO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
vivo&rsquo;s iQOO 7 wins 2021 Red Dot Award for product design
4 days ago
vivo’s iQOO 7 wins 2021 Red Dot Award for product design
4 days ago
vivo’s iQOO 7 smartphone won the 2021 Red Dot Award for product design, thanks to its outstanding layout that gives...
Gadgets
fbfb
Asus Zenbook Duo 14 or Zenbook 13: Which laptop is right for you?
Sponsored
14 days ago
Asus Zenbook Duo 14 or Zenbook 13: Which laptop is right for you?
By Jap Tobias,Jap Tobias | 14 days ago
With two powerful laptops like the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED, how do you choose which one is right for...
Gadgets
fbfb
Lenovo Yoga 9i: This laptop-tablet hybrid gets things done in style
22 days ago
Lenovo Yoga 9i: This laptop-tablet hybrid gets things done in style
By James Relativo | 22 days ago
If you're looking for a solid work laptop and have the buck to spare for comfort and portability, you might want to check...
Gadgets
fbfb
Be the next internet rising star with Mi 11&rsquo;s exciting camera modes, filters
Sponsored
22 days ago
Be the next internet rising star with Mi 11’s exciting camera modes, filters
By Euden Valdez | 22 days ago
Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone, the Mi 11, produces high-quality and ultra-clear photos, as well as outstanding videos...
Gadgets
fbfb
Awaken the gamer in you with these new Vertux gaming accessories
Sponsored
27 days ago
Awaken the gamer in you with these new Vertux gaming accessories
27 days ago
Introducing VERTUX, a gaming peripheral brand designed in Dubai, now made available in the Philippines.
Gadgets
fbfb
Gamdias Hermes M5: This icy-looking gaming keyboard is right on the budget
30 days ago
Gamdias Hermes M5: This icy-looking gaming keyboard is right on the budget
By Norman Tan | 30 days ago
The GAMDIAS Hermes M5 is a mechanical gaming keyboard with ice-cold colors for a specific aesthetic.
Gadgets
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with