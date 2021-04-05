THE BUDGETARIAN
^
vivoâ€™s iQOO 7 wins 2021 Red Dot Award for product design
The iQOO 7’s aesthetic visual experience is inspired by the brand’s affinity for speed.
Photo Release

vivo's iQOO 7 wins 2021 Red Dot Award for product design

(Philstar.com) - April 5, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines —  vivo’s iQOO 7 smartphone won the 2021 Red Dot Award for product design, thanks to its outstanding layout that gives users a strong sense of control. The iQOO 7’s aesthetic visual experience is inspired by the brand’s affinity for speed.

iQOO 7 is the latest performance flagship offered by iQOO, the independent sub-brand of vivo that aims to provide an unparalleled experience to young and tech-savvy consumers in their relentless quest for passion.

iQOO 7 runs on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform and features multiple industry-leading technologies, including super flash charging capabilities and a liquid cooling system.

Together with a 120Hz full-sensing screen, super touch acceleration with a 1000Hz response rate and 300Hz report rate, and dual speakers, iQOO 7 also redefines the mobile gaming experience to match professional e-sports standards.

According to iQOO’s product design team, they have always focused on the users and prioritize what is best for them by addressing their true needs. When designing iQOO 7, they considered some of the most common user scenarios, including extended use for game-playing as well as when the phone is accidentally dropped. The team was tremendously excited that the efforts have been recognized by Red Dot, the world’s most prestigious design award.

iQOO 7 adopted corrosion-resistant marine aluminum in its middle frame, which prevents corrosion from oils and perspiration on users’ hands. It also provides extra protection to the smartphone’s rear cover and screen when the phone is dropped. The hard-edged middle frame with a slightly curved surface on the side provides a comfortable grip.

Adopting AG frosted glass on its rear helps iQOO 7 resolve the issue of sticky fingerprints and also makes the underlying light and shadow comparison more transparent. The resulting transparency enhances the smartphone’s three-dimensional feeling while expressing iQOO’s goal to epitomize both fun and speed through design.

iQOO 7 has officially launched and is now available in China. With iQOO’s inherent spirit for exploration and commitment to overseas markets, the company will soon offer more localized product lineup to consumers in other parts of the world.

iQOO will customize its product portfolio based on market conditions and sophisticated insights into local customer needs and preferences.

 


For more information, visit https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news.

Gadgets
fbfb
