Asus Zenbook Duo 14 or Zenbook 13: Which laptop is right for you?

MANILA, Philippines — Buying a new laptop can be really exciting, especially when you’ve suffered long enough with a lagging device. You just can’t wait to replace it with one that offers the latest in technology.

Luckily, ASUS just introduced two new laptops tonight, namely the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED, pushing innovative and powerful features packed in probably the most stunning designs available in the market today.

But while buying the best laptop can be thrilling and tempting, you would still want to choose the right one that caters to your needs and your budget.

With two powerful laptops like the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED, how do you choose which one is right for you? We’ll break it down in this article.