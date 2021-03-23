Asus Zenbook Duo 14 or Zenbook 13: Which laptop is right for you?
MANILA, Philippines — Buying a new laptop can be really exciting, especially when you’ve suffered long enough with a lagging device. You just can’t wait to replace it with one that offers the latest in technology.
Luckily, ASUS just introduced two new laptops tonight, namely the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED, pushing innovative and powerful features packed in probably the most stunning designs available in the market today.
But while buying the best laptop can be thrilling and tempting, you would still want to choose the right one that caters to your needs and your budget.
With two powerful laptops like the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED, how do you choose which one is right for you? We’ll break it down in this article.
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14: Every multitasker’s dream
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 is definitely a head-turner when it comes to design. Its first generation version was launched last 2019 with its never-before-seen ScreenPad Plus, which serves as the laptop’s second screen.
This year, it makes a comeback with an evolved design and improved functionality, proving itself to be a game-changing machine.
The ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 sports a tough look perfectly complemented by its Celestial Blue finish. But that’s just the outside. The magic starts when you open it.
The laptop doesn’t joke around when it comes to efficiency. It boasts of two sharp display touchscreens, the main screen and the ScreenPad Plus, matched with an ErgoLift Hinge that connects them and lifts the laptop for better thermal cooling and viewing angle.
What’s the second screen for? Well, the New Tilting ScreenPad Plus is no gimmick as it provides multiple functionality that can push one’s productivity into a whole new level.
Pull any file from the main display down to the second screen. It can fit a text document, reference sheet or even an application. It also has a dedicated launcher, which can be used to adjust device settings. Its save a screen set-up customizes display and arranges tabs and applications windows whenever the laptop is opened.
Why buy?
- Dual screen for productivity
- Touch screen support for creativity
- Superb ergonomics
- Hands-free log-in through facial recognition
- Eargasmic audio experience with Harman Kardon
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED: The perfect on-the-go companion
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED made its arrival this week to redefine the words “portability” and “convenience.”
Dubbed as the world's lightest OLED laptop, weighing only 1.14 kg, the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED is truly an incredible companion. But despite being all thin and light, it takes zero compromises when it comes to power, display and functionality, matched with 11th generation Intel processors for an all-around performance.
Right away, this laptop will catch your attention with its OLED FHD NanoEdge display that delivers ultra-vivid colors. It also reduces 70% less harmful blue light than normal LCD—a feature that is useful if you spend a lot of screen time.
If you need more convincing why OLED screens are worth having, you may read our previous article about it.
Also, this small but incredible machine has several features that are worth mentioning. Among this is the ASUS NumberPad 2.0, which turns your laptop’s trackpad into an LED-illuminated numeric keypad and is intelligent enough to differentiate a track swipe from a number pad input.
Despite being the thinnest laptop, ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED is also rich in ports as it includes a full-sized HDMI port and two thunderbolt USB-3 Type C ports, a micro SD card reader and a USB-Type A port, making it perfect if you frequently have to transfer a lot of files.
Why buy?
- Superb portability
- Generous in ports
- Unmatched display quality
- Easier encoding with NumberPad 2.0
- 13-hr battery life, can fast-charge up to 60% in under 49 minutes
The verdict
Deciding which one of the two is right for you highly depends on your daily needs. With the features we’ve mentioned, the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED is the ideal laptop if you are always on-the-go. You can be a student, a binge watcher or even a professional who does not need heavy graphic use, like a teacher, accountant or writer.
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14, meanwhile, packs the right technology for heavy multitaskers like artists, content creators and executives. The beauty of the dual screen function really depends on your workflow. You’ll appreciate it if you need to have your eyes divided across multiple screens, spreadsheets and design software.
The ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED are two powerful laptops designed to bring out the incredible in you in whatever you do. With different price points, these laptops can cater to different people with different needs.
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED, the world’s thinnest OLED laptop, is available in Pine Grey color and is equipped with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics with 8GB memory and 512GB SSD storage. Priced at P59,995, each unit comes with exclusive out of the box bundled items
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14, Intel EVO variant is designed to match the fast-paced lifestyle. Powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics with 16GB Memory and 512GB SSD storage, the device is priced at P79,995. It will also be available in 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA® GeForce® MX450 graphics with 16GB memory and 1TB SSD for P99,995 price. Both variants also come with out of the box free bundled items.
Discover the power of more. Rewatch tonight's launch where ASUS unveiled its newest additions to its roster of powerful laptops.
To know more about the new ASUS ZenBooks, visit the official ASUS Philippines e-store and official website. Or follow @ASUSph on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and ASUS Philippines on Youtube
- Latest