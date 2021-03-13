Awaken the gamer in you with these new Vertux gaming accessories

MANILA, Philippines — To keep you motivated whenever you play games, the right gaming accessories is as important as your devices and computers. When choosing gaming accessories, make sure to consider both quality and price.

Introducing Vertux, a gaming peripheral brand designed in Dubai, now made available in the Philippines. Targeting gamers and beginners alike who want to explore the world of gaming, Vertux Philippines promises low-price points without sacrificing quality.

For suggestions and tips on gaming accessories that are suited for you, check out these Vertux products we’ve tested:

Tantalum

Photo Release Tantalum Keyboard

One great feature of the Tantalum Keyboard is its 100% anti-ghosting keys, which allow you to press any of them simultaneously for better gaming performance.

Also, this wired keyboard features a high-quality build. It is waterproof and dustproof, and the keys themselves are quite tactile with its Outemu Blue Switches.

It has multimedia keys in addition to RGB lighting modes although it doesn't have a wide array of color options to choose from. The wrist rest is okay but you can make do without it.

Condor

If you want a microphone added to your setup but are iffy about spending too much, then the Condor is the perfect microphone for you. It does one job that you need—being able to provide listenable audio to the people you’re gaming with.

This doesn’t take into include any other fancy features such as audio resolution, fancy mounts, or special connectivity. Its neck, however, is adjustable so you can move around to your liking, and the small size is super convenient to include in an existing gaming setup.

The Condor is the perfect mic to portray our voices to teammates.

Photo Release Condor and Vertumic microphones

Vertumic

Another entry-level microphone that you should definitely get your hands on is the Vertumic. It does the basic job of a microphone, which is to give clear audio.

However, it isn't the best considering its lack of premium features that other high-end microphones have. Despite that, if you're willing to sacrifice the condensed and studio-like sounding audio, then you can make do with the Vertumic.

Manila

The Manila Ultra-Immersive Gaming Headset is an affordable entry-level gaming headset that proves to be pretty versatile. First, you get an in-line control unit on the cable. You can use it to control volume and mute the microphone, which is a noise-isolating one.

This particular stereo offering connects to your PC or laptop with its 3.55mm traditional audio jack. It has a 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound gaming headset making it perfect for playing games that require in-depth listening such as FPS games to hear the footsteps of your enemies.

It has an expandable headband and padded ear cups, which give a comfortable feel to the user.

The Manila Gaming headset is affordable and is equipped with commendable performance and lasting comfort.

Photo Release Denali High Fidelity Gaming Headset and Manila Ultra-Immersive Gaming Headset

Denali

The overall aesthetic of the Denali High Fidelity Gaming Headset is pleasing. At first view, you can tell it is designed for gamers with its futuristic lines and bright RGB lights.

Considering the entry-level price of the Denali Gaming Headset, it’s comfortable to wear. Wearing it for more than four hours won’t bother its user at all because of its nice and soft padding. Despite its size, the headset is surprisingly very lightweight.

Setup is pretty self-explanatory for this one. If you are using a PC, you’ll need a 3.5mm audio port plus the USB port for the LED illumination. For consoles or mobile gadgets, it’s all plug-and-play.

Glare

Photo Release Glare Cooling Stand

A sturdy pad that runs at 800 RPMs and that fits a 17-inch laptop max, the Glare Cooling Stand is a product to look at. It keeps the temperature of your laptop cool whether you're a power user who likes to play games or just a casual internet browser user. This is slim and portable laptop cooling stand is a solid choice.

Bottomline, Vertux gives a wide variety of gaming accessories that you can choose from. It is a brand which you shouldn't sleep on because it does the job of giving you the quality you deserve without having to break your bank.

Whether you're a pro-gamer or a beginner, you would find what you need in Vertux.