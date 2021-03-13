Be the next internet rising star with Mi 11â€™s exciting camera modes, filters

MANILA, Philippines — In today’s online world that is heavily dominated by social media, content is king. But with all the Instagram photos and TikTok videos that are posted daily, standing out is also becoming more and more challenging.

For digital content creators aspiring to amass social media followers, the pressure is on. They must continuously come up with creative and unique contents to help them reach that internet star status.

Another thing that will surely help them is a good camera phone—one that will allow them to capture high-quality and ultra-clear photos, as well as shoot outstanding videos even without the need to post-edit.

Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone, the Mi 11, surely gives this and more with its studio-grade camera features.

Our team at Philstar.com got to try this premium phone ahead of its nationwide release today, March 13. In just one week, we experienced firsthand how one can easily elevate their social media feeds without putting too much work in. The Mi 11 does it already.

Here are our top camera modes and filters that best suit the demands and needs of digital content creators today.

1. 108MP: Landscapes in high-def

First on the list is the Mi 11’s triple rear 108MP cameras—the highest resolution in the world today. This is best used in capturing landscapes during your travel to show the beauty of nature and the surroundings.

But with travel restrictions today, we were more than happy to try this 108MP camera on urban landscapes at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City. We were impressed as it vividly captured skyscrapers set on cloudy skies.

Do note that images shot in the 108MP lens came in 12,032 x 9,024 pixels, with file size between 10MB to 20MB.

2. Night photography: Never the same again

While most smartphones have improved their night photography, Mi 11 manages to stay ahead of the game. One can take photos in Night Mode using the 108MP primary cam, 13MP ultra-wide cam and 20MP selfie cam.

In both primary and ultra-wide cameras, skylines and other scenery remained defined with high saturation. There was no need to adjust the lighting setting, which can be done in Pro Mode. The Mi 11 automatically increased the ISO and lowered shutter speed so that even in conditions where there was least lighting, photos came out bright, even those from the selfie cam!

3. Super macro: It’s super, really

The macro lens. Now this one isn’t a new feature on a smartphone as well but the Mi 11 is once again able to upgrade with its 5MP telemacro feature.

The result surprised us because images were almost as close to the images our DSLR could take. Edges were sharp against blurred background, offering enough depth without losing colors.

Be confident in taking even the smallest subjects and super close-ups, then post in your Instagram feed real-time.

4. Magic Zoom: The spotlight is yours

The Mi 11 is made with film enthusiasts and movie lovers in mind, so that they can produce better digital films. Apart from its exceptional hardware (discussed in the latter part of the article), the Mi 11 also offers easy-to-use videography features.

These include six AI Movie Effects that allow users to shoot videos artistically and easily. Our top pick is the Magic Zoom, which shines the spotlight on its subject. In production shoots, this is achieved using a dolly equipment. Now, you can get the same effect with the Mi 11, only with a max length of 10 seconds.

Other movie effects include Time Freeze that isolates and freezes just part of the video, Parallel World that gives a two-sided view of a scene, Freeze Frame that creates and catches up with moving clones, Night Time-lapse and Slow Shutter—all of which you can access in a one-click button.

5. Auto video filter: For all your moods

Apart from the Movie Effects, the Mi 11 also houses not just two, not even four but eight built-in video filters! It was hard to pick a favorite here because choosing a filter really depends on the scene your shooting—or even your mood!

For example, we shot a busker using the Slumber filter to give it an independent music video feel. The Color Focus was also interesting because it can grayscale an entire scene but leave out the color of a chosen subject.

Other filters are based on films like Fantasy, a common film styling suited for soft light environments, or Mystery, commonly used in movies that are dark and slightly greenish.

Pro performance from a premium phone

To be able to use Mi 11’s camera modes seamlessly and efficiently, a pro performance is as important. Xiaomi delivered this by producing a truly a premium device that debuts some groundbreaking improvements over its predecessor, including a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 chipset.

The Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 redefines processing standards and combines AI technology with lightning fast 5G connectivity. Also featuring cutting-edge 5nm process technology, the Mi 11 is faster, more powerful and more efficient than its predecessor.

Also commendable is the Mi 11’s 120Hz 6.81” AMOLED DotDisplay, one of the best screens on the market today with an A+ rating from DisplayMate. Xiaomi’s most advanced display shines with its WQHD+ ultra-high resolution, and 10-bit color technology allows for clearer and smoother color transitions.

To complement all this, the Mi 11 delivers supreme cinematic audio, touting Harmon Kardon professionally tuned dual speakers.

Also included in the box is a 55W GaN charger that allows the Mi 11 to charge from 0% to 100% in just 45 minutes.

The Mi 11 comes with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ to safeguard against costly damage from falls and drops, as well as sports an advanced dual anti-glare frosted finish that catches light, not fingerprints. It has two color options: Midnight Gray and Horizon Blue.

So for budding content creators, the Mi 11 is definitely a phone to consider with cameras that take great photos and a variety of features that make creating cinematic videos a breeze—all at a fraction of the price of other flagship phones.

The Mi 11 comes in a 8GB+256GB variant retailing at P36,990. It is available starting March 13 at Xiaomi official stores on Lazada and Shopee, and offline at Authorized Mi Stores and other official retailers in Philippines. Check out the list of participating stores here.