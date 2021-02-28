The luxurious Porsche Design Acer Book RS comes with custom-designed accessories

When the Acer-Porsche Design laptop collab dropped, it caused an uproar from the fans. Its carbon fiber and magnesium with diamond-cut edges is enough to pique the curiosity of consumers.

Aside from its magnificent exterior, its specs are equally promising. It is an EVO certified laptop with Intel’s latest 11th Gen Core i5 and i7 processors. You can choose 8GB or 16GB of RAM, and either 512GB or 1TB variants. Graphics can either be Intel’s integrated Iris Xe graphics or an optional discrete Nvidia MX350 GPU. The display, with an ordinary 14-inch 1080p touchscreen.

The Porsche Design Acer Book RS’s 14-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel display is decently bright and colorful, but it could be better given the price and that the panel is glossy. Its 14-inch1 Full HD IPS touchscreen is made with highly durable Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass2. The screen itself delivers vivid colors via the 340 nits display with a 100% sRGB gamut and plenty of screens to enjoy – sporting an impressive 90% screen-to-body ratio.

The keyboard gives a comfortable feeling when typing, and it also gives off a clicky sound. So if you're the type who likes hearing your keys this is a big pro for you. The embedded fingerprint reader is a quick and secure way for Windows Hello to verify a user’s identity without a password.

Porsche custom designed accessories

Compartmentalized and multi-functional by nature, the Porsche Design Acer Travelpack RS (mousepad, mouse, carrying pouch and notebook sleeve) is an ideal companion to accompany the Porsche Design Acer Book RS. The travel pouch is made from ECCO PALERMO XA Leather, a durable material that is pleasant to the touch and glistens with a subtle shine.

Magnetic clasps connect the pouch to a notebook sleeve that has been fashioned from 1680D fabric, is water repellant and perfect for protecting the notebook from the scratches and wear-and-tear inherent to an on-the-go lifestyle. In the spirit of efficiency, the notebook sleeve’s detachable lid has been designed to double as a mousepad.

The Bluetooth and wireless Porsche Design Acer Mouse RS completes the travel pack. Carbon fiber is used to reinforce the left-mouse button with character and is also utilized for the mouse’s bottom cover. The strong material ensures the mouse has a long lifespan and houses a DPI switch that enables users to quickly switch between three preset sensitivity levels.

Porsche Design Acer Book RS is available in i5 and i7 options with standard retail price of P113,900 and P165,200 respectively. The custom-designed accessories are bundled when you buy the i7 variant.