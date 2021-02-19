THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
All-day performance smartphone vivo Y31 packs impressive gaming specs
It’s always ‘Game face on!’ with the powerful gaming specs of the vivo Y31. Running on Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662 octa-core processor and with a longer-life and fast-charging battery, the new smartphone elevates your gaming experience for a friendly price of P12,999.

All-day performance smartphone vivo Y31 packs impressive gaming specs

(Philstar.com) - February 19, 2021 - 7:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Gaming, particularly mobile gaming, unsurprisingly saw a dramatic jump in 2020 with people looking for ways to cope with the lockdowns.

With the growing demand and changing needs of today’s mobile gamers, vivo introduces the gem that is in Y31: an all-day smartphone with a powerful processor, longer battery life, and smart design that is easy to hold.

All-day gaming and general entertainment is guaranteed in the latest vivo Y31. It runs on Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662 octa-core processor and in Android 11 with the FunTouch OS 11, which has more than enough power to support extended gaming. 

Worry-less gaming is also guaranteed with vivo Y31’s longer battery life. The new smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports several hours of exhilarating game time, and complemented with an 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM storage capacity.

Collectively, these features make seamless and lag-free transfers possible from one game app to the next.

Recharging the vivo Y31 is also favorable for every active gamer. It is equipped with the 18W fast charge which fills it up with power faster than most mid-range mobile phones.

With its lightness, the new smartphone is an ideal handheld device for all-day gaming. The phone’s 8.36mm slim form makes the advisable gaming hand positions easy to follow.

With ring and middle fingers against the back of the phone, index fingers curled over the top corners, little fingers aligned under the bottom of the device, and the thumb free to interact on the screen, the vivo Y31 is designed with every gamer’s success in mind.

Further adding excitement to each game is vivo Y31’s 6.58-inch FHD (Full High Definition) and Halo FullView™ display for an immersive gaming experience.

Aside from its game-perfect specs, the vivo Y31 is also packed with a stunning 48MP main camera which is supported with a 2MP bokeh camera and another 2MP macro camera.

In between mobile game tournaments, one can document the rest of life’s selfie-ideal pleasures with the phone’s 8MP front camera.

From “Mobile Legends” to “Call of Duty,” the newly launched vivo Y31 is provisioned to propel your gaming experience to new heights for a friendly price of P12,999.

 

For more details about this new smartphone, you can visit https://www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-Y31/ or follow vivo Philippines on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Visit the official vivo store on Shopee and Lazada.

E-GAMES VIVO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Screen time use during pandemic: Doctors share tips
1 day ago
Screen time use during pandemic: Doctors share tips
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Our gadgets have undoubtedly served as our lifeline during this pandemic.
Gadgets
fbfb
Get all-day fun and entertainment in vivo Y31, available starting February 6
Sponsored
13 days ago
Get all-day fun and entertainment in vivo Y31, available starting February 6
13 days ago
Today’s content-loving generation are set to have their expectations exceeded with the latest from vivo’s Y series,...
Gadgets
fbfb
Upgrade your smartphone gaming with newest vivo Y31
Sponsored
14 days ago
Upgrade your smartphone gaming with newest vivo Y31
14 days ago
Designed for efficiency and versatility, the Y31 runs on the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 6-series octa-core processor....
Gadgets
fbfb
Pinoy-made game simulates nightmare of COVID-19 management
22 days ago
Pinoy-made game simulates nightmare of COVID-19 management
By Ratziel San Juan | 22 days ago
Of course, the population can always say “No!” to health protocols and carry on partying and spreading the v...
Gadgets
fbfb
Acer releases first Ryzen-powered Chromebook
Sponsored
22 days ago
Acer releases first Ryzen-powered Chromebook
22 days ago
Acer unveiled Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-1H/ CP514-HH)—its first Chromebook with new AMD Ryzen™ 3000 C-Series...
Gadgets
fbfb
Techie? Your 'e-waste' can turn into poor kids' e-learning treasure
30 days ago
Techie? Your 'e-waste' can turn into poor kids' e-learning treasure
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 30 days ago
Proceeds from e-waste processing will be used to provide for the communication needs of public school teachers and students...
Gadgets
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with